Kangana Ranaut 'flattered' At Congress' Effigy Burning; Questions 'Pappu With Champu Army'

Reacting to Punjab Congress workers burning her effigies on Tuesday, actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday asked whether she is "some minister or a great opposition leader?" Taking to Twitter, the actor said that first Congress in Maharashtra "threatened" her and beat her posters with chappals and now Congress in Punjab "burning my effigies, seems like a clear case of mistaken identity."

'This is rather flattering'

First congress in Maharashtra threatened me and beat my posters with chappals now congress in Punjab burning my effigies, seems like a clear case of mistaken identity. Am I some minister or a great opposition leader? Who they think I am? This is rather flattering 😂 @INCIndia https://t.co/uHEAPRN6l0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 23, 2020

The Punjab Congress burnt the effigies of Kangana Ranaut at Amritsar over her tweet calling farmers protesting the farm bills passed by the government as “terrorists”, and criticized her for the same.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated farmers, stating that the passing of the farm bills in the Parliament was a "watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture". Amid the protests from the Opposition and farmers in several parts of the country, the Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

'I will apologize and leave Twitter forever'

In a series of tweets, Prime Minister said that the passage of bills will liberate farmers from decades of various constraints and bullying by middlemen. Ranaut retweeted one of PM’s tweets and described the protesters as “the same terrorists who indulged in bloodshed even though no countryman lost citizenship due to CAA”.

प्रधानमंत्री जी कोई सो रहा हो उसे जगाया जा सकता है, जिसे ग़लतफ़हमी हो उसे समझाया जा सकता है मगर जो सोने की ऐक्टिंग करे, नासमझने की ऐक्टिंग करे उसे आपके समझाने से क्या फ़र्क़ पड़ेगा? ये वही आतंकी हैं CAA से एक भी इंसान की सिटिज़ेन्शिप नहीं गयी मगर इन्होंने ख़ून की नदियाँ बहा दी. https://t.co/ni4G6pMmc3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 20, 2020

READ | Outspoken in Rhea-CBI tug-of-war, Bihar DGP Pandey takes VRS amid election speculation

READ | India's 'Hark who's talking' to Erdogan loud & clear; Turkey tyrant's J&K meddling slammed

The actor on Monday clarified that she did not call farmers terrorists and dared anybody to prove it. She said, "Like Lord Krishna has Narayani Army, similarly Pappu has his Champu army that knows only to fight on the basis of rumours. This is my original tweet, if somebody can prove that I called farmers terrorists then I will apologize and leave Twitter forever.”

जैसे श्री कृष्ण की नारायणी सेना थी, वैसे ही पप्पु की भी अपनी एक चंपू सेना है जो की सिर्फ़ अफ़वाहों के दम पे लड़ना जानती है, यह है मेरा अरिजिनल ट्वीट अगर कोई यह सिद्ध करदे की मैंने किसानों को आतंकी कहा, मैं माफ़ी माँगकर हमेशा केलिए ट्वीटर छोड़ दूँगी 🙏 https://t.co/26LwVH1QD9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday attacked the BJP over "it's silence" on Kangana's remarks. Shiv Sena, in an editorial in Saamana, said that the political party that “glided like snakes” to what the actress said are now silent on the “insult” to farmers. Without naming Ranaut, the editorial said, “Farmers fighting for their rights are ‘terrorists’, if anyone is saying this then it is dishonesty. But the political parties that glide like a snake when an actress speaks are now silent on the insult of the farmers.”

READ | NCB gets huge Shraddha Kapoor-CBD oil confession from Jaya Saha after Deepika-'Maal' chats

READ | Mumbai rains: BMC declares holiday for private & govt offices; emergency services exempt

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.