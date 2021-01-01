Kangana Ranaut Hosts New Year Party In Mumbai, Shares Glimpses

Kangana Ranaut on Friday hosted a New Year party for the team of her upcoming film Dhaakad. On her social media handles, the Queen actor shared glimpses of the brunch at her Mumbai house.

Ranaut looked beautiful in a white gown and completed her look with a red rose in her hair.

Cheers to our Dhaakad team and our Chief.... our director Razy Ghai he is India’s top advert film maker, it’s his first film but so privileged to work with him, he is amazing 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9EzviifT9p — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

For me party means food ❤️ pic.twitter.com/JHR9RwnBGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 1, 2021

Talking about the film Dhaakad, Kangana in an earlier statement said, "After the success of Manikarnika, it has been proven that audience across the globe are loving larger than life films with a female hero. Dhaakad is not only a benchmark film for my career but will be a turning point for Indian cinema as well."

"The film is mounted on a large scale, is one of a kind female-led action film. If it is received well, there will be no looking back for women in Indian cinema. Sohel and Razy are my friends, and we have been planning this project from quite some time. I am quite excited for this film and can't wait to start work on it," she added.

Kangana Ranaut calls film 'Dhaakad' 'beginning of a new era for Indian cinema'

Meanwhile, the actor recently visited the Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai with her sister Rangoli Chandel. The actor was dressed in traditional attire as she visited the temple. In the pictures, shared by the actress, Kangana is seen with her sister Rangoli as they are surrounded by security guards. The actor opted for complete traditional attire.

The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sxT583P5w2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 29, 2020

