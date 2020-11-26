Kangana Ranaut misses 'first snowfall' at hometown Manali, shares 'chilling' pictures

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is in Hyderabad these days while completing the final shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi seems to be recalling her chilly winter days back in hometown Manali. The actress shared pictures of the ‘first snowfall’ from Manali and wrote how much she is craving to go back to her hometown and enjoy the beautiful weather.

Kangana Ranaut shares snowfall pictures in Manali

The actress in the caption explained that in the early morning she received these pictures from her caretakers which showed her house covered with thick layers of snow. The pictures also showed snowflakes and the snow-capped rooftop of Kangana’s house in Manali. She wrote, “Received some chilling pictures of my house from my caretakers ha ha here’s a glimpse of the first snowfall in Manali this morning “ Going by the pictures, it seems that the actress is wanting to go back to the hills and enjoy the weather with her family.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Congratulates Team 'Jallikattu' As It Becomes India's Official Oscar Entry

Read: Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Granted Interim Protection By Bombay High Court

Received some chilling pictures of my house from my caretakers ha ha here’s a glimpse of first snow fall in Manali this morning ❄️ pic.twitter.com/3FX4ADKbtg — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the actress apart from shooting for Thalaivi has also started off with her prep for the next film Dhaakad. Going “multi-tasking’ with her professional commitments, the actress shared pictures from her training sessions with trainer Brett Chan. In the pictures, the actress can be seen as training hard for boxing with the trainer. While in the other pictures, she can be seen in conversation with the trainer and director Razneesh Ghai. While Kangana hates to multi-task, yet she captioned the post and wrote that in these tough times, she has decided to go back to those times of her career where she worked like a horse. Apart from shooting for Thalaivi, the actress wrote that she has started with some action for her next film Dhaakad. Dhaakad was announced last year with a poster and a teaser. Kangana's action avatar in the same left fans excited. The film will be directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced by Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films and co-produced by Qyuki Digital Media.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Moves Bombay High Court To Quash Mumbai Police's FIR Against Her

Read: Kangana Ranaut Recalls The Moment When Nephew Asked Her Not To Leave For Shoot

(Image credit: Kangana Ranaut/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.