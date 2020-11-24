Kangana Ranaut, Sister Rangoli Granted Interim Protection By Bombay High Court

In a significant development, Kangana Ranaut has been granted interim protection from arrest against the FIR registered against her for allegedly making communal tweets. The Bombay High Court in its judgment on Wednesday granted interim relief to Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel on the condition that the duo will have to appear before the Mumbai Police on January 8 between 12 PM to 2 PM to record their statements.

The police had filed an FIR against Kangana and her sister under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Reacting on the charges pressed against her, the bench comprising of Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik expressed surprise on the charge of sedition under Section 124A of IPC. The Bench asked senior Advocate Rizwan Merchant representing Mumbai Police whether the police treats the citizens of this country in this manner.

Complaint against Kangana

A Shiv Sena member had filed a complaint against Kangana and her sister Rangoli in September for allegedly promoting enmity between two communities and also for "maliciously insulting, defaming, and bringing disrespect to the Maharashtra Government, Mumbai Police as well as Film industry through her comments on social media". An FIR was registered under the charges of sedition by the orders of Bandra magistrates court directing the police to carry out an inquiry against Kangana and her sister following the complaint lodged against them.

Kangana on Monday filed a petition in Bombay High Court seeking to quash the FIR and the magistrate's order. The petition also sought to stay the summons issued against the duo asking them to appear before the police for questioning, and also a direction to the police to not take any coercive steps against them.

The Mumbai Police had summoned Kangana and her sister last week for the third time to record their statement on November 23 and 24 over the FIR. However, the duo has not appeared citing family commitments.

Judgement of demolition of Kangana's office

The Bombay High Court will pronounce its judgment in Kangana Ranaut’s case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation over her property demolition on November 27. Kangana had sought Rs 2 crore as damages from BMC for razing a portion of her Mumbai office. The order has been reserved by the bench of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla on October 5.

