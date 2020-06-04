Kangana Ranaut's 'London Thumakda' And Other Amit Trivedi's Songs Which Have Folk Music

Bollywood has a thing for making remakes of old songs or making songs with a touch of Indian folk music. Amit Trivedi is one such music composer of Bollywood who loves adding folk music to his Bollywood songs. From his popular hit London Thumakda to Navrai Majhi Ladachi, here is a compilation of some amazing songs by Amit Trivedi that has a fusion of folk music.

Amit Trivedi's songs that have a touch of Indian folk music

London Thumakda

The song London Thumakda from the film Queen is one of Amit Trivedi's best Bollywood songs which has a touch of Indian folk music. The song sung by Labh Janjua, Sonu Kakkad, Neha Kakkar has the tunes of Punjabi folk music. The film Queen stars actor Kangana Ranaut in the lead role and follows her story of heartbreak and finding herself after her fiancee dumps her right before her wedding.

Moti Verana

Another popular song from Amit Trivedi's album Song of Faith is Moti Verana. The music composed by Amit Trivedi is an original Gujrati composition about Goddess Ambika and Durga Maa and Ambe Maa. The song Moti Verana is also sung by Amit Trivedi and Osman Mir.

Pardesi

The song Pardesi from the movie Dev D is another song in which Amit Trivedi has added some folk music. The film Dev D was directed by Anurag Kashyap. Dev D starred Mahi Gill, Kalki Koechlin and Abhay Deol in the lead roles. The film is about a man who finds solace in drugs and alcohol after his life takes several turns.

Navrai Majhi

The song Navrai Majhi Ladachi, from the song English Vinglish has a touch of Marathi folk songs. The film starred Sridevi in the lead roles and followed her life as she learns a new language and discovers herself. Amit Trivedi gave this Marathi wedding song a contemporary twist which went on to become one of his most popular songs.

Sawaar Loon

Another song of Amit Trivedi which has a twist of Folk music is the song, Sawaar Loon. The song is from the film Lootera, starring Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. The film follows the story of an aristocrat's daughter who falls in love with an archaeologist, but things turn bad when she discovers that he leads two lives.

