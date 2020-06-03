Kangana Ranaut Slams Bollywood Celebs For Ignoring Local Injustices; Says 'It's A Shame'

Recently, actor Kangana Ranaut lashed out at her Bollywood colleagues for failing to raise voice against local injustices and speaking openly about the issue of George Floyd’s aberrant murder. Speaking about the same to a leading entertainment portal, Kangana Ranaut revealed that no celebrity spoke about the Palghar lynching incident. Adding to the same, Kangana Ranaut mentioned that Bollywood is a derived name from Hollywood and that it is a shame that the celebrities still continue to live in a bubble and never fail to jump on the bandwagon, which gives them ‘two minutes of fame’.

Kangana went on to speak about the environment and how Indian women are doing exceptionally well in the field and are striving to make a change in society. However, Kangana remarked that Bollywood celebrities only tend to fight for ‘white teenage kids’ (Greta Thunberg). Adding to the same, Kangana mentioned that maybe ‘Sadhus and tribals aren’t fancy enough’ for Bollywood celebrities.

Kangana recently made it to the news when she spoke about the societal judgements and how people thought that she was a 'gold-digger'. The actor revealed that she never had any primary or material ambitions, however, things changed when she noticed how 'women were judged' for not going after materialistic opportunities. Adding to the same, Kangana revealed that she doesn’t run after money, however, from the outer perspective, the actor remarked that she is often perceived in a negative light.

What's next for Kangana?

Kangana last graced the big screens with Panga. Inspired by the life of a National level Kabbadi player from India, Panga follows the story of the anonymous' triumphs, struggles and how she overcomes stereotypes, redefining norms. Starring Kangana Ranaut, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in the lead roles, Panga is helmed by Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. The much-loved biographical sports entertainer hit the theatres on January 24, 2020.

The actor is currently gearing up for her next biopic, Thalaivi, which follows the rise of the actor-turned-politician, the late Jayalalithaa. Directed by A. L. Vijay and produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, the much-anticipated film was slated to release on June 26, 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country, the release is reportedly postponed. However, no official statements have been made by the makers.

