Kangana Ranaut's 'Harjaiyan' And Other Popular Songs Sung By Nandini Srikar

Kangana Ranaut's song Harjaiyan from the film Queen won many hearts. Here are some other popular songs sung by singer, Nandini Srikar. Check them out.

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood singer and performer Nandini Srikar's songs include Harjaiyan, Dil Mera Muft Ka, Duaa, Bhare Naina, and many more. Srikar has sung not only Bollywood songs but also songs in Tamil, Urdu and Marathi languages. Listed below is Kangana Ranaut's Harjaiyan and some other popular songs sung by Nandini Srikar. 

Kangana Ranaut's Harjaiyan and other Nandini Srikar's songs

Harjaiyan

This is the popular song sung by Nandini Srikar for the film Queen. The movie won many awards and stars Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Yadav, Vinay Singh, and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles. The song Harjaiyan is soulful and emotional. The song's lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt Guptan. It is one of those songs that has great music and lyrics that well-connect with just anybody. A few lines from the song are penned below. 

"Saaye Saaye Phirte Hain Jidhar Mudoon
Baithi Hai Ruswaiyaan Bhi Uske Door
Hoo Behela Phusla Ke
Khudko Naseehatein Karoon
Jhooti Moothi Si Tooti Phooti Si
Ho Dhundhli Dhundli Si
Main Toh Idhar-Uhdar Phiroon
Roothi Roothi Si

Harjaiyaan Mila Woh Hone Ko Juda Kyun
Parchaiyaan Deke Hi Mujhe Woh Gaya Kyun
Harjaiyaan Mila Woh Hone Ko Juda Kyun
Parchaiyaan Deke Hi Mujhe Woh
Gaya Kyun......"

Duaa

This is another song that is very popular due to its lyrics. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Nandini Shrikar, and Shekhar Ravjiani. The song is from the film Shanghai. The film and the music won the hearts of many fans. A few lines from the song are penned below. 

"Kise Puchu Hai Aisa Kyu
Bejubaan Saa Ye Jahaan Hai
Khushi Ke Pal Kahaan Dhundoo
Benishaan Sa Waqt Bhi Yahaan Hai
Jaane Kitne Labon Pe Gile Hai
Zindagi Se Kai Faasle Hai
Base Jitte Hai Sapne Kyun Aankhon Me
Lakire Jab Chhoote In Haathon Se Yun Bewajah"

Dil Mera Muft Ka

This is one of the item songs sung by Nandini Srikar. This song is very different from her previous songs. The song is peppy and quirky. The video stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nandini's voice and the lyrics have won many hearts. A few lines from the song are penned below. 

"Fheke Nazar Ke Sikke Usne
Bik Gayi Hoon Main
Usne Jo Chhoo Liya Toh Haye
Lagey Ke Nayi Hoon Main

Yun Toh Premi Pachattar Hamare
Leja Tu Kar Satattar Ishaare
Dil Mera, Muft Ka Kaaaaa

Khamakha Hi Taraste Bichare
Leja Tu Kar Satattar Ishaare
Dil Mera, Muft Ka
Dil Mera, Muft Ka"

Bhare Naina

This is another song sung by Nandini Srikar. The song is from the 2011 film Ra.One. The song witnesses an emotional Kareena Kapoor Khan. The lyrics are penned by Vishal Dadlani. A few lines from the song are penned below. 

"Kyun Na Bole Mose Mohan Kyun
Hai Ruthey Ruthey Mohan Yun
Kaise Manaaun Hye Kaise Manaau

Kyun Na Bole Mose Mohan Kyun
Hai Ruthey Ruthey Mohan Kyun
Kaise Manaaun Hye Kaise Manaau"

 

 

