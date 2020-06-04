Kangana Ranaut's 'Harjaiyan' And Other Popular Songs Sung By Nandini Srikar

Quick links:
Bollywood singer and performer Nandini Srikar's songs include Harjaiyan, Dil Mera Muft Ka, Duaa, Bhare Naina, and many more. Srikar has sung not only Bollywood songs but also songs in Tamil, Urdu and Marathi languages. Listed below is Kangana Ranaut's Harjaiyan and some other popular songs sung by Nandini Srikar.
This is the popular song sung by Nandini Srikar for the film Queen. The movie won many awards and stars Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Yadav, Vinay Singh, and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles. The song Harjaiyan is soulful and emotional. The song's lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt Guptan. It is one of those songs that has great music and lyrics that well-connect with just anybody. A few lines from the song are penned below.
This is another song that is very popular due to its lyrics. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Nandini Shrikar, and Shekhar Ravjiani. The song is from the film Shanghai. The film and the music won the hearts of many fans. A few lines from the song are penned below.
This is one of the item songs sung by Nandini Srikar. This song is very different from her previous songs. The song is peppy and quirky. The video stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nandini's voice and the lyrics have won many hearts. A few lines from the song are penned below.
This is another song sung by Nandini Srikar. The song is from the 2011 film Ra.One. The song witnesses an emotional Kareena Kapoor Khan. The lyrics are penned by Vishal Dadlani. A few lines from the song are penned below.
