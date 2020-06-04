Kangana Ranaut's 'Harjaiyan' And Other Popular Songs Sung By Nandini Srikar

Bollywood singer and performer Nandini Srikar's songs include Harjaiyan, Dil Mera Muft Ka, Duaa, Bhare Naina, and many more. Srikar has sung not only Bollywood songs but also songs in Tamil, Urdu and Marathi languages. Listed below is Kangana Ranaut's Harjaiyan and some other popular songs sung by Nandini Srikar.

Kangana Ranaut's Harjaiyan and other Nandini Srikar's songs

Harjaiyan

This is the popular song sung by Nandini Srikar for the film Queen. The movie won many awards and stars Kangana Ranaut, Rajkumar Yadav, Vinay Singh, and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles. The song Harjaiyan is soulful and emotional. The song's lyrics are penned by Anvita Dutt Guptan. It is one of those songs that has great music and lyrics that well-connect with just anybody. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Saaye Saaye Phirte Hain Jidhar Mudoon

Baithi Hai Ruswaiyaan Bhi Uske Door

Hoo Behela Phusla Ke

Khudko Naseehatein Karoon

Jhooti Moothi Si Tooti Phooti Si

Ho Dhundhli Dhundli Si

Main Toh Idhar-Uhdar Phiroon

Roothi Roothi Si

Harjaiyaan Mila Woh Hone Ko Juda Kyun

Parchaiyaan Deke Hi Mujhe Woh Gaya Kyun

Harjaiyaan Mila Woh Hone Ko Juda Kyun

Parchaiyaan Deke Hi Mujhe Woh

Gaya Kyun......"

Duaa

This is another song that is very popular due to its lyrics. The song is sung by Arijit Singh, Nandini Shrikar, and Shekhar Ravjiani. The song is from the film Shanghai. The film and the music won the hearts of many fans. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Kise Puchu Hai Aisa Kyu

Bejubaan Saa Ye Jahaan Hai

Khushi Ke Pal Kahaan Dhundoo

Benishaan Sa Waqt Bhi Yahaan Hai

Jaane Kitne Labon Pe Gile Hai

Zindagi Se Kai Faasle Hai

Base Jitte Hai Sapne Kyun Aankhon Me

Lakire Jab Chhoote In Haathon Se Yun Bewajah"

Dil Mera Muft Ka

This is one of the item songs sung by Nandini Srikar. This song is very different from her previous songs. The song is peppy and quirky. The video stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Nandini's voice and the lyrics have won many hearts. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Fheke Nazar Ke Sikke Usne

Bik Gayi Hoon Main

Usne Jo Chhoo Liya Toh Haye

Lagey Ke Nayi Hoon Main

Yun Toh Premi Pachattar Hamare

Leja Tu Kar Satattar Ishaare

Dil Mera, Muft Ka Kaaaaa

Khamakha Hi Taraste Bichare

Leja Tu Kar Satattar Ishaare

Dil Mera, Muft Ka

Dil Mera, Muft Ka"

Bhare Naina

This is another song sung by Nandini Srikar. The song is from the 2011 film Ra.One. The song witnesses an emotional Kareena Kapoor Khan. The lyrics are penned by Vishal Dadlani. A few lines from the song are penned below.

"Kyun Na Bole Mose Mohan Kyun

Hai Ruthey Ruthey Mohan Yun

Kaise Manaaun Hye Kaise Manaau

Kyun Na Bole Mose Mohan Kyun

Hai Ruthey Ruthey Mohan Kyun

Kaise Manaaun Hye Kaise Manaau"

