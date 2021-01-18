Kangana Ranaut Looks Fierce And Promising In The New Poster Of 'Dhaakad'

Actor Kangana Ranaut, known for her acting skills in films like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Queen, Krrish 3, Panga and more, is all set to star in the upcoming and much-awaited film, Dhaakad. The makers recently unveiled the first look poster of the film. Along with the poster, Kangana spoke about the poster and also went on to reveal details about the movie.

In the first look poster, the actor can be seen looking fierce and tough as she holds a sword filled with blood in her hands. Kangana can be seen donning a grey sleeveless t-shirt and shorts. She completed the look with a pair of boots and a watch. One can notice all the bloodstains and cuts on the actor’s body. In the background, many men can be seen fallen dead with plenty of bullets and guns lying around them. By the looks of the poster, it seems like the actor will not leave anyone who will come her way. Take a look at the poster below.

According to Kangana Ranaut’s PR team/ spokesperson, the actor said, “Dhaakad is India’s first female-led high octane spy thriller and I am excited as this film is going to mark the beginning of a new era for Indian cinema”. She added, “An action entertainer of this huge scale deserves a holiday weekend release and I can’t wait for the audience to meet Agent Agni on 1st October”.

Further, director Razy Ghai also revealed, "Dhaakad is a project that is very special to my heart. Action films headlined by female actors are a rarity in the Hindi film industry”. He said, “with this film, we aim to set a new trend and we are thrilled to bring to the audiences this year. We are mounting it on a grand scale and are leaving no stone unturned to make sure we are at par with any world-class actioner".

About the movie

Dhaakad, a world-class spy thriller, is all set to be helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and bankrolled by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. The filmmakers also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning filmmaker who worked in major Hollywood action movies. Presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Qyuki Digital Media, Asylum Films and Sohel Maklai Productions, Dhaakad is all set to release on October 1, 2021. Kangana recently flew to Bhopal to begin the shooting of the movie and fans were super thrilled watching her there.

