Kangana Ranaut Pays Tribute To MG Ramachandran On His Birth Anniversary

Actress Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to MG Ramachandran on his birth anniversary in a now-deleted video. The video showed several glimpses of MGR, the Bharat Ratna recipient, who started his career in films in 1936 with his debut film Sathi Leelavathi. Kangana shared the video with a caption, "Tribute to the legend #MGR on his birth anniversary, revolutionary leader n a mentor to #Thalaivi". Kangana will essay the character of the former chief minister J Jayalalithaa in her upcoming film Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to MGR

The video had several pictures of the ace politician and actor from his early career days. MGR is flaunting his charming looks in the nostalgic monochrome stills. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Bharat Ratna M., the undisputed leader who lives in the hearts of millions of Tamils. GR Happy Birthday to them. The legend behind the leader #Thailaivi.”

Read: Kangana Ranaut, Other Stars React As India's COVID-19 Vaccination Mission Rolls Out

Read: 'Thalaivi': Kangana Ranaut Mesmerises As J Jayalalithaa In BTS Video From Sets; Watch

Apart from this, the actress also shared another post on Twitter which is still from the film where she will romance with Arvind Swamy, who will play the role of former Chief Minister MG Ramachandran. Earlier, Arvind had shared his looks as MGR from the film. Arvind had expressed his honour to play the role in the film while sharing his first look. Calling it a “great responsibility” the actor wrote, “It was not just an honor to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today". In 1984, M.G.R. was diagnosed with kidney failure as a result of diabetes. He left for his heavenly on 24 December in 1987. MGR is regarded as one of the most influential actors of Tamil cinema.



It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today.#Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR pic.twitter.com/F4KY07Q4Dt — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 24, 2020

Read: Kangana Ranaut To Star In 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'

Read: Kangana Ranaut Urges To 'take Up Scriptures'; Clears, 'only Motivating Youth To Join Army'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.