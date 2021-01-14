Kangana Ranaut To Star In 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda'

Actor Kangana Ranaut will star in the second installment of the Manikarnika franchise, titled Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda. Sources close to the development revealed that the new film will be bigger and mounted on an international scale, adding that the team intends to make a world-class franchise of real-life women heroes. The idea is to bring forgotten woman heroes who have constructed the true identity of Bharat, the sources added.

Kangana and producer Kamal Jain will join hands to bring back the franchise after 2019's Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The actor had a meeting with Jain last week and locked their new script. Didda was the Queen of Kashmir who defeated Mehmood Ghaznavi twice in battle. Her one leg was polio-stricken but she was one of the greatest warriors. Kangana plans to complete her ongoing commitments first and then start shooting for the new film in January 2022.

हमारा भारतवर्ष साक्षी रहा है झाँसी की रानी जैसे कई वीरांगनाओं की कहानी का. ऐसी ही एक और अनकही वीरगाथा है कश्मीर की एक रानी की, जिसने महमूद गजनवी को एक नहीं, दो बार हराया. ले कर आ रहे हैं @KamalJain_TheKJ और मैं, #ManikarnikaReturns: The Legend of Didda 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sgrqkqilj6 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 14, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's movies

Kangana Ranaut made her entry into Bollywood with Mahesh Bhatt's Gangster in 2006. Later on, she did movies like Woh Lamhe, Life in a...Metro, Fashion, Raaz: The Mystery Continues, Kites, Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Shootout at Wadala, Queen, Simran and many more. Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: Queen of Jhansi was released on January 25, 2019.

The movie received a positive response and was also selected for the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival. The film also features Jisshu Sengupta, Atul Kulkarni, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa and was directed by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Kangana Ranaut. Her upcoming movie will be based on Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J. Jayalalithaa and is titled Thalavi. The actor has till date won several awards including three National Film Awards and four Filmfare Awards. She was also honoured with Padma Shri by Government of India. Apart from this, she was also featured in Forbes India's Celebrity 100, six times.

