Kangana Ranaut Loses 20 Kg After 'Thalaivi', Says 'Journey Back To Fit Body Wasn’t Easy'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is known to portray each role with utmost perfection is back to her fit self after gaining 20 kilos to play the titular role in the Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivi. The actress shared a series of pictures on social media from some of her old photoshoots while showing off her curvy figure and explaining the amount of hard work she had to put in to maintain that perfect body shape for her films.

Kangana Ranaut shares her journey of gaining weight for Thalaivi

The first picture was from her old photoshoot where the actress can be seen looking ravishing in a dress while getting ready for the shoot. The second picture is of Kangana dressed as Jayalalithaa from the film, while the other pictures were from her modeling days in Mumbai. While captioning the post, she wrote about the problems she faced by gaining weight. Kangana mentioned that she played the first superhuman girl on the Indian screen and she credited her body which was a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking. She further mentioned that in her 30’s she had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi and even did Bharatnatyam. Kangana also mentioned that she had severely damaged but nothing could stop her from preparing herself.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Backs Arnab With Strong Message , Asks 'how Many Voices Will You Suppress?'

Read: Kangana Ranaut Hits Back After Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Case Against Her

I played the first super humangirl on Indian screen, thanks to my body a rare combination of dainty yet strong looking, in my 30’s I had to gain 20 kgs for Thalaivi n do Bharatnatyam,it left my back severely damaged but no bigger gratification than to play a role to perfection 🙂 pic.twitter.com/tNdY5XoDcX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020

Apart from this post, the actress also shared her recent post and stated that she still has five more kilograms to lose to get back to her perfect shape. “Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs aren’t budging. There are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine.”

Journey back to my fit body wasn’t easy, I feel good but even in seven months not able to achieve my earlier stamina and agility back and those last 5 kgs arnt budging, there are moments of despair and then my director Vijay sir shows me Thalaivi footage and all seems fine ❤️ pic.twitter.com/UdpX3LdSaW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 4, 2020



Thalaivi is an upcoming bilingual biopic on the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The film will trace the journey of the late leader from the silver screen to politics. Thalaivi, directed by AL Vijay with a screenplay by K V Vijayendra Prasad, also stars Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree. Meanwhile, the actress is preparing herself for her upcoming films Tejas and Dhakad.

Read: Payal Ghosh Backs Kangana Ranaut After Javed Akhtar Files Case Against 'Queen' Actor

Read: Javed Akhtar Files Defamation Case Against Kangana Ranaut; Hearing Scheduled On December 3

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.