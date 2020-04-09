The Debate
Kangana Ranaut Loses 5 Kgs Amid Lockdown; Watch Her Workout Video

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut had recently revealed that she had to gain 20 kgs for upcoming biographical drama 'Thalaivi' but looks like she has lost 5 kgs amid lockdown.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana

Kangana Ranaut is on a fitness spree. Her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel makes sure that she keeps Kangana's fans and followers updated with their lockdown diaries. The actor had recently revealed that she had to gain 20 kgs for upcoming biographical drama Thalaivi but it looks like the Kangana is now on the path of losing all the weight.

Kangana Ranaut's official fan page informed that the 'Panga' actor has lost 5 kgs already since the lockdown and there's a long way to go.

Sharing a video of her workout at home, Kangana is seen shedding all the weight and giving her company is Rangoli's son Prithu. Kangana's co-star Neena Gupta dropped a comment saying, "Thats d way mahi way" [sic]

READ | Kangana Ranaut & mother freshen childhood memories, show breathtaking view from home

What's next for Kangana Ranaut?

Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's last film Panga where she essayed the role of a mother. Her ambitious project Thalaivi is due to release on June 26, 2020. After Thalaivi, Kangana Ranaut will be seen in a fiesty and fierce avatar in the action film Dhaakad, directed by Razneesh Ghai. She will also don the Indian Air force uniform for her role in Tejas.

Rangoli Chandel reveals Kangana Ranaut chants 'Hanuman Chalisa' in tough times

Kangana Ranaut's cute moments with nephew Prithvi will make you go 'awww' 

 

 

