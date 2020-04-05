Kangana Ranaut's Cute Moments With Nephew Prithvi Will Make You Go 'awww'

Kangana Ranaut's stunning first look from her upcoming flick Tejas has left her fans impatient for the trailer of the movie. Her performance in her latest release Panga was highly appreciated. Apart from films, the Queen actor is popular for her impressive fashion sense and her bold statements. She is one of the talented actors and fashion icons of the Hindi film industry.

However, there is still one side that is not known to many. The Gangster actor is fond of her baby nephew Prithvi and her and sister Rangoli's social media handles prove that. Take a look at the beautiful bond of Prithvi and Kangana Ranaut through these photos.

Kangana Ranaut's cute photos with her nephew Prithvi

1. Prithvi is thrilled to see aunt Kangana after a long time

2. The anniversary celebration of Rangoli and Ajay Chandel

3. An enjoyable ride on aunt's shoulders

4. Prithvi and Kangana "Saturdaying"

5. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with nephew

6. A perfect day lunchtime click

7. Kangana and Prithvi chilling at home

8. A playful moment involving an Instagram filter

