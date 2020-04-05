The Debate
Kangana Ranaut's Cute Moments With Nephew Prithvi Will Make You Go 'awww'

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut is the best aunt to her nephew Prithvi. Check out these adorable photos of Tejas' actor Kangana Ranaut with nephew Prithvi. Read on.

Written By Krupa Trivedi | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut's stunning first look from her upcoming flick Tejas has left her fans impatient for the trailer of the movie. Her performance in her latest release Panga was highly appreciated. Apart from films, the Queen actor is popular for her impressive fashion sense and her bold statements. She is one of the talented actors and fashion icons of the Hindi film industry.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut & Mother Freshen Childhood Memories, Show Breathtaking View From Home

However, there is still one side that is not known to many. The Gangster actor is fond of her baby nephew Prithvi and her and sister Rangoli's social media handles prove that. Take a look at the beautiful bond of Prithvi and Kangana Ranaut through these photos.

Kangana Ranaut's cute photos with her nephew Prithvi

1. Prithvi is thrilled to see aunt Kangana after a long time

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

2. The anniversary celebration of Rangoli and Ajay Chandel

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

3. An enjoyable ride on aunt's shoulders

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

4. Prithvi and Kangana "Saturdaying"

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Criticised By Netizen, Hansal Mehta Jumps To Her Defense Despite Fallout

5. Ganesh Chaturthi celebration with nephew

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

6. A perfect day lunchtime click

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

7. Kangana and Prithvi chilling at home

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

8. A playful moment involving an Instagram filter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Explains Why Lord Ram Is The "most Important Icon Of Our Civilization"

ALSO READ: Did Balakrishna Turn Down Sr NTR’s Role In Kangana Ranaut’s 'Thalaivi'? Read Details

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
