Rangoli Chandel Reveals Kangana Ranaut Chants 'Hanuman Chalisa' In Tough Times

Rangoli Chandel has been an influential celebrity on social media. On Hanuman Jayanti, she wished all her Twitter followers. She shared a small message on her Twitter that also revealed some things about her sister, Kangana Ranaut. She revealed that Kangana is a Hanuman follower and certainly chants the Hanuman Chalisa during tough times. The star’s sister revealed it through her tweet that also mentioned Kangana’s love and devotion towards Hanuman.

Rangoli Chandel's tweet about Kangana Ranaut

Not many know but Shri Hanuman ji was 12th Avatar of Shiva, Kangana says in most difficult time of her when she had to do Herculean amount of work,she read Hanuman Chalisa, no one told her she simply felt the urge to do so, wishing everyone on Hanuman Jayanti 🙏🙏🙏 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 8, 2020

The spread of the COVID-19 has taken its toll on every single individual putting them in a state of complete isolation. All the countries across the globe have announced a total lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus. In the same context. Kangana is currently in the hills along with her family. She is enjoying along with her family in Manali, making every moment of the lockdown valuable. Kangana has also contributed ₹ 25 lakhs to PM-CARES Fund and reportedly donated food grains and essentials to daily wage earners.

On the professional end, Kangana Ranaut has some of the most anticipated movies in her bag. She is going to be portraying the role of late politician Jayalalithaa in the film, Thalaivi. Along with Thalaivi, she also has another film called Tejas where she plays the role of an Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot.

