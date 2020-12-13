Kangana Ranaut Meets Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Discuss Her Next Film 'Tejas'

Kangana Ranaut on Sunday took to her Twitter handle to share pictures of her meeting with Defence Minister of India Rajnath Singh. The actor, along with team Tejas, shared the script and sought a few permissions from Rajnath Singh.

The first look of Tejas had been announced with fanfare in February this year. Earlier, in August, the Manikarnika actress shared that she will be kickstarting the shoot of the film in December. She had then expressed her pride in being a part of the 'exhilarating story' being directed by Sarvesh Mewar. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force

Today team #Tejas met honourable defence minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji for his blessings, we shared the script of our film Tejas with @IAF_MCC as well and seeked few permissions, Jai Hind 🙏 pic.twitter.com/7eoVN1Lidj — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) December 13, 2020

Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role in the film. It was in 2016 when IAF allowed their women officers to join combat roles by inducting three fighter pilots: Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh. Tejas is inspired by this landmark event.

Earlier, in a statement, Kangana had expressed her excitement of getting roped for such a beautiful role and feels it an honour to portray it. “Tejas is an exhilarating story where I have the privilege of playing an air force pilot. I am honoured to be a part of a film that celebrates these brave men and women in uniform who make immense sacrifices in the line of duty every day. Our film celebrates the armed forces and its heroes ... Excited to take this journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie,” opined Kangana.

Most amazing aspect of making movies is that you get to meet so many wonderful artists, lovely to know this bundle of some serious talent, writer director of Tejas, captain of our team @sarveshmewara1 pic.twitter.com/rMofSd60VY — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 29, 2020

