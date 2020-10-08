On Indian Air Force Day, Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' team's message leaves fans excited

The Indian Armed Forces play the most important role in the safety of our country from the enemies. The contribution of one of the three wings, the India Air Force, was marked on the Indian Air Force Day commemorated on Thursday. As wishes poured in from netizens, top leaders, and celebrities, a special message came from the team of Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas that will showcase some of the feats of the force.

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas team marks Indian Air Force Day

Taking to Twitter, Kangana posted her look as an Air Force pilot from Tejas. Sending her wishes on behalf of the team, the actor wrote that their film was an ode to the Air Forces’ 'greatness, bravery and sacrifice.' Tagging producer Ronnie Screwvala, she wrote ‘Jai Hind.’

Team #Tejas wishing everyone #IndianAirforceDay, our film is an ode to our Air Force’s greatness, bravery and sacrifice..... Jai Hind ⁦@RonnieScrewvala⁩ ⁦@sarveshmewara1⁩ pic.twitter.com/dU4OLov0t0 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 8, 2020

The message left netizens excited for the release of the film, with some promising that they will catch the film ‘ first-day first show.’

The first look of Tejas had been announced with fanfare in February this year. A few days ago, Kangana shared that she will be kickstarting the shoot of the film in December. She had then expressed her pride in being a part of the 'exhilarating story' being directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and many other leaders conveyed their greetings on the occasion of the 88th Indian Air Force Day. The Air Force Parade is currently underway at the Hindon Air Force Station. Amid the magnificent display of some of the fighters, one of them is Tejas, which Kangana’s film will be throwing light about.

