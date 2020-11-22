Kangana Ranaut Recalls The Moment When Nephew Asked Her Not To Leave For Shoot

Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle on Sunday to share a throwback picture with nephew Prithviraj Chandel from brother Aksht's wedding. The 'Thalaivi' actor recalled the moment when Prithu, as she dearly calls him asked her not to leave for work.

"When we left for the shoot, he said don’t go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly....ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins.... still get tears thinking about his face," Kangana wrote. The picture shows Kangana kissing Prithvi and it attracted over 35,000 likes on Twitter.

When we left for the shoot, he said don’t go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly....ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins.... still get tears thinking about his face ❤️ pic.twitter.com/avGiwoLXLG — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 22, 2020

Kangana Ranaut who left Manali on November 19 to complete the final shooting schedule of her upcoming film Thalaivi in Hyderabad, has also started training for her another film Dhaakad. Going “multi-tasking’ with her professional commitments, the actress shared pictures from her training sessions with trainer Brett Chan.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen as training hard for boxing with the trainer. While in the other pictures, she can be seen in conversation with the trainer and director Razneesh Ghai. While Kangana hates to multi-task, yet she captioned the post and wrote that in these tough times, she has decided to go back to those times of her career where she worked like a horse. Apart from shooting for Thalaivi, the actress wrote that she has started with some action for her next film Dhaakad.

Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse,so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with Jason NG/ @brettchanstunts for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @RazyGhai pic.twitter.com/RLxRlSTUnZ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 20, 2020

