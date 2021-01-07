Kangana Ranaut Motivates Fans With Workout Video, Urges To Stay In Good Company

Actress Kangana Ranaut has been spending a good time in Mumbai ever since she returned from her hometown in Manali. The actress, who has started preparations for her next film Dhaakad, recently took to Twitter and shared a video while acing up her fitness game. In the video, she can be seen working out with her trainer. Apart from sharing the clip, the actress gave out a piece of fitness advice to her fans.

Kangana Ranaut shares wise words on fitness

The video showed the Manikarnika actress working out with her Pilates trainer. As she trained hard while doing Pilates, Kangana also gave a word of advice to all her fans about the importance of staying healthy and cultivating good habits. The actress while captioning the post explained that nothing in his world is more important than one's own fitness. At last, she urged her fans to refrain from indulging in a negative company. “Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits, and pessimistic people. Stay in the company of great beings if you don’t find them physically find their books or teachings.”

Read: Hate Speech Complaint Against Kangana Ranaut: Cops Fail To File Report

Read: Kangana Ranaut Sends Legal Notice To DSGCM Over 'criminal Intimidation', Sirsa Reacts

Early morning fitness routine. Remember one thing in life jo fit hai woh hit hai, never compromise on your health, stay away from unhealthy habits and pessimistic people. Stay in the company of great beings if you don’t find them physically find their books or teachings 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9Wp1qy6MIc — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 7, 2021

Earlier today, the actress shared another post while sharing her happiness of completing 3 million followers on Twitter. One of the users of the actress shared a collage of all the iconic characters who played the Kangana on the silver screen to date and congratulated her for completing 3 million followers. Kangana who was overwhelmed to receive such love from her fans thanked all and wrote, “Thank you, everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, Twitter is distracting at times but it’s also fun, thank you.”

Thank you everyone, I joined in last August this was my team handle with few thousand followers I never thought so soon we will be 3 million of us, twitter is distracting at times but it’s also fun, thank you ❤️ https://t.co/QS7QTyM6F2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 6, 2021

Meanwhile, the actress recently shared several pictures from her brunch that was organized by her to acknowledge the work done by her upcoming film’s team. In her tweet, she revealed that the makers of the film have roped into the French director of photography, Tetsuo Nagata. She also said that his academy award-winning work like La Vie en Rose has been an inspiration for the whole world. She continued writing that she was along with the highly acclaimed international action crew who was working on the film. She concluded by saying that Dhaakad would be a would class spy thriller.

Read: Kangana Ranaut Says Upcoming Film 'Dhaakad' Will Be A 'world Class Spy Thriller'

Read: Kangana Ranaut Takes A Dig At Diljit Dosanjh Yet Again, Calls Him 'local Kranti'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.