Kangana Ranaut Sends Legal Notice To DSGCM Over 'criminal Intimidation', Sirsa Reacts

Kangana Ranaut on Tuesday sent a legal notice to The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) and accused them of criminal intimidation. Kangana's move comes after DSGMC sent a legal notice to Kangana on December 3 for her "derogatory" tweets against farmers and activists involved in the protest against the Centre's farm laws.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, took to his Twitter handle and shared the notice by Kangana's lawyer Rizwan Siddique and asserted that it will be Kangana who will apologise and not the other way round. He said, "This fight will now go to court and you will have to account there for your hateful communal tweets against farmers!" [sic]

The notice sent by Kangana's legal counsel says that DSGCM "has no right to issue such a frivolous and baseless notice. It is evident that entire notice is not only bad in law but also reeks of malafide and mischievious intentions to simply harass and intimidate" Kangana Ranaut "into issuing an unwarranted apology for an already deleted tweet."

Kangana Ranaut replied to our Notice & asked us to apologise for criminal intimidation 😂

उल्टा चोर कोतवाल को डाँटे



माफ़ी तो आप ही माँगेगी @KanganaTeam



अब यह लड़ाई कोर्ट तक जाएगी और तुम्हें वहाँ हिसाब देना होगा किसानों के ख़िलाफ़ अपनी नफ़रत भरी सांप्रदायिक ट्वीटस का! pic.twitter.com/namk2zFAk0 — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 5, 2021

Kangana's Deleted tweet

Ranaut in 2020 misidentified a woman farmer from Punjab as Bilkis Bano, the octogenarian who made international headlines during the anti-CAA protests earlier this year in the Delhi neighbourhood of Shaheen Bagh.

She shared a tweet alleging that the 'Shaheen Bagh dadi' also joined the farmers' agitation over the new agri laws at various border points of the national capital. She retweeted the post with pictures of two elderly women, including Bilkis Bano, and wrote that the "same Dadi" who featured in Time Magazine was "available in 100 rupees".

Ranaut was also embroiled in a bitter war of words with actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh over the matter.

(With PTI inputs)

