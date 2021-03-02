Kangana Ranaut moves Supreme Court, seeks transfer of cases from Maharashtra to Himachal

Kangana Ranaut has filed a transfer petition in Supreme Court seeking a transfer of numerous criminal cases registered against her, from Maharashtra to Himachal Pradesh. The news came in the wake of two judgments where she failed to receive relief in Mumbai and Karnataka. The actor and her sister Rangoli Chandel, who is also an accused in one of the cases, reportedly alleged that the cases against them were ‘frivolous’ and done with an intention to 'malign' their image.

In their petition, Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel had also claimed that there was a threat to their life and property, while highlighting the controversial razing of her property by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in September, a matter which is in court.

On Monday, a Mumbai metropolitan court had issued a bailable warrant against Kangana Ranaut over her failure to make an appearance in a defamation case filed by lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar. The summons are returnable on March 22. Akhtar had alleged that Kangana had made ‘baseless comments’ against him in an interview that ‘damaged’ his reputation.

A day later, she did not get relief from the Karnataka High Court in a case against her over her comments on the farmers protesting against the Centre’s farm laws. The court refused to stay proceedings against her, initiated by the Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) at Tumkur. The matter was posted for hearing to March 18.

As per reports, the JMFC had directed the police to register a First Information Report against her on October 9, 2020. She had been accused on calling the protesters 'terrorists', alleged a lawyer from Karnataka in his complaint.

Among the other cases against Kangana and Rangoli is one where a First Information Report was filed by the Bandra Police on charges on ‘sedition’ and others. The duo had been questioned at the Bandra police station on January 8.

The case against her was recorded on the complaint by fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed who alleged that the duo had defamed the film industry by calling it “hub of nepotism” and other terms, and also accusing them of ‘spread communal tension’ . The case against them was under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

