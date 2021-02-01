'Your Admiration Is All I Have': Kangana Ranaut Hails Fan's Music Video Calling Her Sherni

Actress Kangana Ranaut who is known for her outspoken and bold mannerism has been constantly showing her support to seek justice for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Amid all the flak that the actress has been receiving on social media because of her courageous stand on several issues, Kangana recently received a beautiful gesture from one of her fans. he took to Twitter and shared a song dedicated to her by one of her fans.

A rap dedicated to Kangana Ranaut

Kangana shared a video that is a rap titled 'Sherni Kangana' created by a fan. The song calls her a sherni (lioness) for the kind of bravery she shows while speaking her heart out on social media. The song also mentioned that she will be awarded the Padma Bhushan one day. The video is by singer Akash Jaiswal, in which he sings high praises of her, calling her a woman who fears no one. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, "Just saw this from a fan, the love, faith, and your admiration is all I have." The video, that was uploaded on YouTube in September last year, begins with a note that read, "Dear Kangana, we salute you for showing the courage to bring justice for our beloved Sushant. Lead the fight. We all SSRians are with you."

Read: Kangana Ranaut Calls For A 'ban' On Blind Items, Seeks Help From Prakash Javadekar

Read: Kangana Ranaut To Play Role Of Former PM Indira Gandhi In Political Period Drama: Reports

Just saw this from a fan, the love, faith and your admiration is all I have ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ilLNvHs2He — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 30, 2021

The small video features the singer crooning about how the world made late actor Sushant Singh Rajput cry and how the culprits will pay for their deeds one day. Besides Jaiswal, the video also showed some brave clips of Kangana from her popular historic drama Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in between where she can be seen fighting her way through the enemies.

Above everything celebrate Sushant day as a celebration of life, don’t let anyone tell you that you arnt good enough, don’t trust anyone more than yourself, leave people who tell you drugs are the solution and suck you dry financially and emotionally, celebrate #SushantDay — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

I have said enough about this but still it isn’t enough. Chronology of Sushant murder.

1) Fall out with Aaditya Chopra because self made Sushant refused to be bound by their evil capitalists contracts.Chopra promised to destroy him.

2) KJO and Chopra bound by Nepotism love (cont) — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 21, 2021

Kangana was among the most vocal celebrities on social media who demanded justice for Sushant Singh Rajput’s death while calling out prominent names from the industry for shunning out the Kedarnath actor from the film industry and demanded a CBI investigation into his death. Earlier, on Sushant’s birth anniversary, the actress took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt note remembering the struggles that he faced before he faced an untimely death on June 14, 2020. In a series of tweets, Kangana not only regretted not being there for Rajput but also that she assumed he was ‘strong enough’ to handle the stress. The late actor was found dead inside his Mumbai’s residence and sent shock waves across the nation. Ranaut wrote, “Dear Sushant, movie mafia banned you bullied you and harassed you, many times on social media you asked for help and I regret not being there for you. I wish I didn’t assume you are strong enough to handle mafia torture on your own. I wish...Happy Birthday dear one”(sic)

Read: Kangana Ranaut To Essay The Role Of Indira Gandhi In Upcoming Movie, Shares Throwback Pics

Read: 'Celebration Of Life': Kangana Ranaut Pens Heartfelt Note On Sushant's Birth Anniversary

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.