Kangana Ranaut On Her Transformation For Thalaivi: Had To Take Hormone Pills

Kangana Ranaut, who is currently prepping for her role as of late actor-politician Jayalalithaa in her biopic recently shared the first look of the film and ever since then all fans and netizens can talk about is her transformation. In an interview with a leading media publication, the actress stated that she had to put on around six kilos for the film. Dishing out details, Ranaut claimed that apart from that, she had to take hormone pills. "Gaining weight was important to look voluptuous, especially around the belly and thigh", said the actress. Kangana then shared that during promotions, the makers decided to make her face look fuller, and it used to take her around 7 hours each day to achieve that look, including her hands.

Thalaivi is scheduled to release in theatres on June 26, 2020, and will be released in Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the movie will also feature Roja actor Arvind Swami who will play the role of late Tamil superstar and former chief minister M G Ramachandran in the film. Kangana Ranaut has gone through rigorous Bharatnatyam training as well as the Tamil language learning sessions to prepare for this ambitious role.

Watch the teaser of the film below-

What's next?

On the work front, after the release of Manikarnika this year, Kangana will feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari's Panga. The movie is based on the story of a National-level Kabaddi player and is slated to release on January 24, 2020. She will be essaying the role of a Kabbadi player alongside Richa Chadha, Pankaj Tripathi and Neena Gupta. She will also be seen in Razneesh Ghai's Dhaakad opposite Mimoh Chakravarty.

