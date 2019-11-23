Kangana Ranaut's Sister Rangoli Shares 'mood' After Maharashtra's Political Developments

In a political masterstroke, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) formed an early morning alliance government in Maharashtra on November 23. President Ram Nath Kovin released a statement confirming that the President rule has been revoked in the state. In an event that changed the course of political developments in Maharashtra, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for a second term and NCP's Ajit Pawar as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

Maharashtra Govt twist: Paresh Rawal reacts to Subramanian Swamy's 'Message to the Nation'

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel took to her Twitter handle to express her 'mood' after Maharashtra's political developments. Sharing a picture of her son Prithvi Raj Chandel with a goofy smiling expression, Kangana wrote: "Today’s mood after turn of events in Maharashtra" (with a face&heart emoji).

Today’s mood after turn of events in Maharashtra 🥰 pic.twitter.com/6kkFbMO9a1 — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) November 23, 2019

On Friday night, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that Uddhav Thackeray will swear-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, amid a political deadlock. Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. On Wednesday, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

'Kya se kya ho gaya': Netizens stunned as Maharashtra CM takes oath

Maharashtra political deadlock

As the BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refused to these demands, the Shiv Sena had allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The Mahayuti alliance swept Maharashtra on October 24, winning a combined tally of 161 (BJP- 105, Sena -56). Meanwhile, the Maha Agadhi alliance (NCP-Congress) won 98 seats (NCP- 54, Congress- 44 ). The halfway mark in 144 in the 288 seat-Assembly.

Maharashtra: Supriya Sule's 3-word WhatsApp status hints at party factions

Saamana left redfaced claiming 'Only Uddhav Thackeray!', as Fadnavis takes oath as Maha CM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.