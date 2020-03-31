Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her 'casual Dates'; Reveals She 'can't Sleep In Same Bed'

Kangana Ranaut is in self-isolation with family at her home in Manali but she is keeping in touch with her fans through daily videos and interviews. In a recent interview, Kangana opened up about casual dating and the kind of person she would want to marry. Ranaut stated that she can't let anyone pull down her energy and can't compensate for what her partner likes. Speaking about casual dates, the actor explained that she cannot sleep on the same bed with the person and that she's addicted to her 'independence'. "I get up in the middle of the night and go to my room and be like sorry but...So I don’t know where that takes me,” Kangana added.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Rejected 'Sanju' & 'Sultan', Biggest Regret Not Working With Bhansali

Kangana also talked about her sister Rangoli Chandel in the interview, comparing her to reality TV star, Kim Kardashian. She was asked about her sister’s controversial tweets and said that Rangoli likes to give it straight. “Sometimes I feel people just throw the baby with the bathwater. I think it works in that space. Kim Kardashian is the most followed star on social media for sensationalism. Rangoli doesn’t have her butt, but she can be sensational.”

READ: Kangana Ranaut Admits That She Had Taken To Drugs During The Initial Phase Of Her Career

Speaking about her career, Ranaut revealed that she also rejected Aditya Chopra's 'Sultan' starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, post which, Chopra called her up and said that he will never work with her. Kangana also confessed that her biggest regret is not having worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said that the director had discussed a husband-wife film with Rangoli after the conversations for 'Padmaavat' but unfortunately it didn't work out.

READ: Kangana Ranaut Says Rangoli Is Like Kim Kardashian, 'sensational But Without Her Butt'

The actress was last seen Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's Panga.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.