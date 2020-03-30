Kangana Ranaut Rejected 'Sanju' & 'Sultan', Biggest Regret Not Working With Bhansali

National award winner Kangana Ranaut in an interview revealed that Ranbir Kapoor came to her residence to offer Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 'Sanju' but she rejected it. Why you may wonder? The actor said that she did not 'like' the role much.

Talking to an entertainment portal, Kangana said that there wasn't much for her in the film. She said that she has made her standing in the industry not because of the films she did but because of the films she rejected.

Kangana further revealed that she also rejected Aditya Chopra's 'Sultan' starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma, post which, Chopra called her up and said that he will never work with her.

Commenting on the same, the Queen actor's sister Rangoli wrote, "It takes 15 years blood and sweat many mistakes and many good decisions few friends and many more enemies and that’s how one wears the crown of success made with thorns and drenched in one’s own blood." [sic]

Kangana also confessed that her biggest regret is not having worked with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. She said that the director had discussed a husband-wife film with Rangoli after the conversations for 'Padmaavat' but unfortunately it didn't work out.

READ | Kangana Ranaut says Rangoli is like Kim Kardashian, 'sensational but without her butt'

Kangana Ranaut on relationships

The Thalaivi actor has been in the public eye for quite some time now. Fans of the actor are often curious to know about her personal life. During the interview with the online portal, Kangana Ranaut spoke about her plans of getting married and her views about relationships. She stated that a man and woman complete each other, however, in her case she believes that she is a complete person herself.

Kangana Ranaut went on to say that she requires different things from her partner. The Panga actor actor said that she cannot compensate for the lack of another person. Kangana Ranaut firmly believes that she is a whole person on her own and that she needs a partner who is a complete person in himself as well. She further stated that she desires a complete person and that she doesn’t want anyone pulling her energy down.

READ | Bura waqt actually acha waqt hota hai, says Kangana Ranaut amid lockdown

Kangana Ranaut admits that she had taken to drugs during the initial phase of her career

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.