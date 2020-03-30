Kangana Ranaut Admits That She Had Taken To Drugs During The Initial Phase Of Her Career

Kangana Ranaut, after the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was seen in the film Panga. In the film Panga, Kangana was seen in the role of a mother of an 8-year-old who leaves her comfort zone and trains so that she can make a comeback in the Indian Kabaddi team. She is currently in Manali and is practising social distancing. Kangana Ranut's team recently shared a video on Instagram where she talks about the early stages of her career. In the video, she revealed that she was a drug addict too. Here is what Kangana Ranaut had to say in the video.

Kangana Ranaut admits that she was a 'drug addict'

Kangana Ranaut's team has been sharing several videos of the Panga actor on Instagram in a series during the lockdown. During the fifth day of her Navratri series, she expressed "Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it. My life was so messed up, I was with certain kind of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager."

Kangana Ranaut also revealed how her friend saved her life and introduced her to spirituality. She also expressed "At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book Rajayoga which have very good processes. After that I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and under his guidance, I groomed myself a lot. I would have been lost in the crowd if those challenging times didn’t come in my life. Without the spiritual guidance, I wouldn’t have been able to develop my will-power, I wouldn’t have been able to sharpen my intellect or groom my talent or develop my emotional health."

