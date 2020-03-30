The Debate
Kangana Ranaut Admits That She Had Taken To Drugs During The Initial Phase Of Her Career

Bollywood News

Kangana Ranaut's video was recently shared on Instagram by her team where she speaks about her struggles in the initial phase of her career. Watch here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
kangana ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, after the success of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, was seen in the film Panga. In the film Panga, Kangana was seen in the role of a mother of an 8-year-old who leaves her comfort zone and trains so that she can make a comeback in the Indian Kabaddi team. She is currently in Manali and is practising social distancing. Kangana Ranut's team recently shared a video on Instagram  where she talks about the early stages of her career. In the video, she revealed that she was a drug addict too. Here is what Kangana Ranaut had to say in the video.

Read Also| When Kangana Ranaut's Character In 'Queen' Taught Us Meaning Of Life

Kangana Ranaut admits that she was a 'drug addict'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana Ranaut's team has been sharing several videos of the Panga actor on Instagram in a series during the lockdown. During the fifth day of her Navratri series, she expressed "Friends, I was 15 or 16 when I ran away from my house, and I used to feel like I could grab the stars with my hands. After I left my house, I was a film star and a drug addict within 1.5 - 2 years of it. My life was so messed up, I was with certain kind of people from whom only death could have saved me. All of this happened in my life only at the time when I was only a teenager." 

Read Also| Kangana Ranaut Terms Celebs Posting Housework Videos Amid COVID 'stupid'; Rangoli Defends

Kangana Ranaut also revealed how her friend saved her life and introduced her to spirituality. She also expressed "At the moment a very good friend came into my life who introduced me to Yoga and gave me a book Rajayoga which have very good processes. After that I took Swami Vivekanand as my guru and under his guidance, I groomed myself a lot. I would have been lost in the crowd if those challenging times didn’t come in my life. Without the spiritual guidance, I wouldn’t have been able to develop my will-power, I wouldn’t have been able to sharpen my intellect or groom my talent or develop my emotional health."

Read Also| 'This Could Be A Potential Bio-war', Says Kangana Ranaut As She Talks About Coronavirus

Read Also| Kangana Ranaut Urges Fans To Connect To Self; Shares Health Tips To Keep Spirits High

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
Related Stories

