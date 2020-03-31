Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Panga’s Box Office Failure, Reveals 'it Felt Bad'

In a recent interview with an online portal, Kangana Ranaut spoke about the failure of her film Panga at the box office. The film, Panga was helmed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. Panga could reportedly garner only Rs 40 crore at the box office.

Kangana Ranaut stated that it was mainly the tough release window of the movie at the box office which doomed its fate. Kangana Ranaut said that Panga failed to get a good release. Kangana Ranaut also added how Panga was sandwiched at the box office between films like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Street Dancer 3D.

Kangana Ranaut is optimistic that people can enjoy Panga on the digital platforms

Kangana Ranaut was also optimistic about the fact that now the viewers can watch Panga on the digital platforms. Kangana Ranaut also pointed out that the digital platforms also pay one handsomely to buys their content.

Kangana Ranaut admitted feeling disappointed initially for the film

Kangana Ranaut also looked at the brighter side as she revealed that even though the film had a small release, she is happy that at least the movie could see its release at the box office. However, Kangana Ranaut admitted that she felt bad initially about the movie being so cluttered at the box office. The actor was also disappointed with the lack of theatres that the movie got.

The Fashion actor also revealed that looking at the scenario now, she is glad that it got released anyways. The actor also was thankful that the movie released now instead of in the year 2021 along with another 3 or 4 films of hers. Kangana Ranaut is currently spending her COVID-19 quarantine with her family in her hometown Manali.

