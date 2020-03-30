Kangana Ranaut's Pictures Where She Flaunted The Perfect Jawline; See Here

Kangana Ranaut is considered as one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. She is well known for her films like Queen, Gangster, Panga and many more. The actor has won several awards and was also honoured with a Padma Shri award recently.

The Queen actor is known to be quite outspoken and fearless. The 33-year-old actor's Instagram pictures prove that she knows to pose perfectly. Kangana Ranaut has the perfect jawline that is seen in her Instagram pictures.

Here are the times when Kangana Ranaut has flaunted her perfect jawline

Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in this blue attire with print. In this picture, Kangana Ranaut is wearing Champa Chanderi Cheent kurta from Torani. The main accessory that stole the show is the floral crown on her head.

In this picture, she has flaunted her perfect jawline. Here, Kangana Ranaut is wearing a mint green and peach coloured kurta set from Amisha Kothari Label. The actor donned this outfit for the promotions of the film Panga.

Here, Kangana Ranaut is wearing a brown checkered pantsuit from Ralph Lauren. She has accessorized her outfit with Vintage Versace Hoops from RISN Jewels. The one thing that her fans loved is the way she showed off her jawline in the picture.

On the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is prepping for her next film Thalaivi. The biographical film is based on the real-life story of J. Jayalalithaa, the late politician and film actor. The film Thalaivi is directed by A. L. Vijay and is scheduled to hit the screens in June 2020.

