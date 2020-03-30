Kangana Ranaut Talks About Relationships; Says 'can't Have Anyone Pulling Down My Energy'

Panga actor Kangana Ranaut has managed to leave her mark in the Bollywood industry. With her exceptional acting skills and her strong opinions, Kangana Ranaut is one of the most well-known actors in the Hindi film industry. While talking to a reputed entertainment portal, she stated that she doesn’t feel that another person can complete a person when in a relationship. She also spoke about sneaking out on casual dates.

Kangana Ranaut on relationships

The Thalaivi actor has been in the public eye for quite some time now. Fans of the actor are often wondering about her personal as well as her love life. During the interview with the online portal, Kangana Ranaut spoke about her plans of getting married and her views about relationships. She stated that a man and woman complete each other, however, in her case she believes that she is a complete person herself.

Kangana Ranaut went on to say that she requires different things from her partner. The Queen actor said that she cannot compensate for the lack of another person. Kangana Ranaut firmly believes that she is a whole person on her own and that she needs a partner who is a complete person in himself as well. She further stated that she desires a complete person and that she doesn’t want anyone pulling her energy down.

While talking candidly about her casual date, Kangana Ranaut confessed that she cannot sleep in the same bed as another person. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor expressed that she enjoys her own space. Kangana added that she wants a secure person who is complete on his own.

The self-made actor reportedly had no links in the Bollywood industry. She has given many major hits like Tanu Weds Manu and Queen amongst others. She is currently gearing up for her much-awaited film Thalaivi.

