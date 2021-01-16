Kangana Ranaut, other stars react as India's COVID-19 vaccination mission rolls out

January 16, 2021 will go down in history as one of the most important days in India’s battle against COVID-19 as the vaccination process officially started. Not just netizens and politicians, the news was cheered by the members of the film fraternity as well. Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, among others expressed their delight on the step and conveyed their gratitude and excitement.

Bollywood stars on vaccination

As visuals of doctors administering the COVID-19 vaccine across the nation surfaced, ‘Largest Vaccination Drive’ became the top trend on Twitter. Reacting to a video of AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria receiving the vaccine, Kangana Ranaut termed it as ‘wonderful’ and that she could not wait for it.

Anupam Kher reacted with his trademark ‘Jai Ho’ line as sanitation worker Manish Kumar entered history books becoming the first Indian to receive the vaccine.

Actor and BJP leader Kushboo Sundar called it a ‘historic day’ , while conveying her gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as India ‘marched ahead with heads held high.’

What a historical day!! #largestVaccinationdrive India has proved again we are way ahead of others. Thank you H'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji for making sure we keep marching ahead with our heads held up with pride. — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 16, 2021

Tusshar Kapoor said, ‘Mubarak Ho.’

Nimrat Kaur wished good luck to the doctors and healthcare workers leading the mission and termed it as a ‘momentous day.’ She hoped for the ‘smooth, successful beginning of a much-awaited end.’

Wishing the very best of luck to all the medics initiating the world’s #LargestVaccineDrive on this momentous day. May this be a smooth, successful beginning of a much awaited end. God speed!! 🇮🇳🧿 — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) January 16, 2021

Parambrata Chatterjee hoped that the vaccine achieves victory and turns out to be the ‘light at the end of the tunnel.’

May the vaccine triumph and there’s light at the end of this tunnel, for every single Indian. More power to mankind! — parambrata (@paramspeak) January 16, 2021

Ashoke Pandit congratulated India for the launch of the vaccine under the leadership of PM Modi and conveyed his gratitude to the COVID-19 warriors, like doctors, healthcare workers and frontline workers.

We applaud the efforts of our front like warriors , doctors , nurses , health workers , security forces, police officials , ordinary citizens who together fought this pandemic under the strong leadership of @narendramodi ji .

Congratulations India for the #LargestVaccineDrive pic.twitter.com/2VbeEspXA0 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) January 16, 2021

On day 1, India plans to inoculate 3 lakh healthcare workers, who are the only ones eligible for the vaccine in phase 1. Phase 1 seeks to vaccinate 3 crore people. Meanwhile, India’s COVID tally stands at 2,11,033 active cases as India reported over 15,158 cases and 175 deaths on Friday.

PM Modi said, "With self-confidence and self-reliance, we fought with the virus. The pledge that we will not let our confidence down in this battle is shown by every Indian," PM Modi said. "Today when we take a look at the last year, we realise that we have learnt a lot as a person, a family and as a nation. Today, when we start our vaccination drive, I want to remember those days when everyone wanted to do something but were not able to find a way due to Coronavirus," he said.

