Sachin Tendulkar Equates India's COVID Fight With SCG Test Vs Australia; 'series Not Over'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar compared the fight against COVID-19 to playing a Test match as he hailed the launch of India's historic vaccination drive on Saturday. PM Modi inaugurated the nationwide vaccination drive via videoconferencing on Saturday as three crore prioritised beneficiaries are set to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccines. Pointing out that the fight against the pandemic was similar to India's game against Australia at the SCG, Sachin Tendulkar noted that here were 'lots of ups and downs' but the frontline warriors ensured that the team wouldn't collapse despite being battered and bruised.

In the 3rd Test at the SCG, a resilient India fought back hard to draw the 3rd Test against Australia, thereby keeping the series alive. Sachin Tendulkar drew a similarity between the SCG Test and the fight against COVID-19 and warned the people to not let their guard down as the 'series wasn't over' yet. The Master Blaster further urged the people to continue wearing masks, practice social distancing and follow the directives of the government and appealed to the people to fight the pandemic as a team.

READ | In Emotion-laden Speech, PM Modi Flags Off India's Historic COVID-19 Vaccination drive

Sachin draws SCG Test parallel to fight against COVID-19

READ | India's First COVID-19 Vaccine Recipient Is Manish Kumar, Sanitation Worker In New Delhi

PM Modi inaugurates largest vaccine drive

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive via video conferencing. He said that everyone had only one question in their minds and that is "when will the vaccine be available?" PM Modi said that the vaccine is now available and the world's largest vaccination rollout will begin in a few minutes.

"Normally, it takes many years to make a vaccine but in such a short span of time, not one, but two 'Made in India' vaccines are ready. Meanwhile, the work on other vaccines is progressing at a fast pace. This is a living example of India's capability and talent. India's vaccination programme is based on a very important principle that those who are in need of the vaccine will get vaccinated first. Our doctors, nurses, medical & paramedical staff, sanitation workers in hospitals - be it private or hospital are entitled to get vaccinated. This will be done on priority," the Prime Minister said.

'It is essential to take both doses of COVID vaccine; immunity only 2 weeks after second dose,' says PM Modi in reminder to remain vigilant through the process; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/iFrvfDXFBH — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

Vaccines for India are less expensive and more convenient to use than vaccine being used in many foreign nations: PM Modi highlights price and temperature control factors of vaccine; urges against falling prey to fearmongering; #LIVE here - https://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/rWJB8vanPH — Republic (@republic) January 16, 2021

READ | COVID Vaccination LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi Launches Largest Inoculation Drive In India

'30 crore to be vaccinated in the second phase': PM Modi

"I want to remind people of the country that two doses of the Corona vaccine are very important. Do not commit the mistake of only taking one dose. Experts have said that there should be a gap of one month between both vaccinations. You also have to remember that only after 14 days of taking the second dost, your body will start developing antibodies required to fight the virus. I request you not to make the mistake of taking off the mask and not maintaining social distancing after getting the first dose because immunity develops after the second dose," PM Narendra Modi said.

READ | Hardik-Krunal Pandya's Father Himanshu Pandya Passes Away; Condolences Pour In

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.