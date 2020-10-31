Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Sardar Patel on National Unity Day; 'regrets' his decision

The Statue of Unity has been one of the remarkable tributes for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and the venue was at the heart of the action on his birth anniversary on Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit. On Twitter, respect for India’s first Deputy Prime Minister poured in with terms like ‘Iron Man’ and more trending. Kangana Ranaut also showered praises on the leader, but ‘regretted’ his decision to 'sacrifice' the position of Prime Minister in favour of Jawaharlal Nehru.

Kangana Ranaut’s message on Sardar Patel’s anniversary

It is said that both Sardar Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru were in contention to become the first PM of India after achieving independence from the British. The former was also a choice of a majority of leaders of the Congress committee but was apparently asked by Mahatma Gandhi to withdraw his candidature, and he obliged.

Kangana brought that out on Twitter and wrote that Sardar Patel had sacrificed his ‘most deserving and elected position’ just to please Gandhi because he felt ‘Nehru spoke better English’. The actor added that Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel did not suffer but ‘nation suffered for decades’ and also wrote, ‘we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours'. Calling Patel the ‘real Iron Man of India’, she felt that Gandhiji wanted a ‘weaker mind’ like Nehru that he could ‘control and run the nation by keeping him in the forefront’.

The Tanu Weds Manu star termed it as a ‘good plan’ but one that turned out to be a ‘big disaster’ after Gandhi’s assassination. Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary is also celebrated as National Unity Day, and Kangana highlighted that by describing him as a ‘man who gave us today’s akhand Bharat.’ However, she ‘regretted’ his decision to take his ‘great leadership and vision away’ by sacrificing his position as a PM.

He sacrificed his most deserving and elected position as the First Prime Minister of India just to please Gandhi because he felt Nehru spoke better English, #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel did not suffer but Nation suffered for decades,we must shamelessly snatch what is rightfully ours. pic.twitter.com/TGxcOlDB3K — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

He is the real Iron Man of India, I do believe Gandhi ji wanted a weaker mind like Nehru that he could control and run the nation by keeping him in the forefront, that was a good plan but what happened after Gandhi got killed was a big disaster #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

Wishing India’s Iron man #SardarVallabhbhaiPatel a happy anniversary, you are the man who gave us today’s akhand Bharat but you took your great leadership and vision away from us by sacrificing your position as a Prime Minister. We deeply regret your decision 🙏 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 31, 2020

Tributes to Sardar Patel

The Ekta Diwas Parade was held in Sardar Patel’s honour at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat’s Kewadia on his 145th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to his home state, was the chief guest. Apart from giving a floral tribute to the leader, as he had done after his win in the elections, he watched the numerous special performances to honour Sardar Patel.

PM Modi pays floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhai Patel at the Statue of Unity on National Unity Day as he begins Day 2 of his visit to Gujarat. Tune-in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/rGQJsiKgt2 pic.twitter.com/gOKstIF7yf — Republic (@republic) October 31, 2020

