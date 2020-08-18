'Freedom Is Not Given, But Taken': Kangana Ranaut As She Believes In Netaji's Ideology

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about a lot of things lately on social media. Recently, she also shared her ideology on the death anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Taking to her Twitter, the actor wrote how the right ideology resonates more with her and shared opinions on the same. Here's what this is about.
On Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle, a quote marking Subhash Chandra Bose's death anniversary was posted. The quote is one of the famous ones by the freedom fighter which says, "Freedom is not given, It is taken". Kangana also shared her political ideas saying how she belongs to the right ideology. In reference to Bose's quote, her experiences have taught that her that one's dues will not be given to them but has to be taken away by snatching it.
I do understand and appreciate what left stands for but that has never worked for me,I belong to right ideology and my experiences have taught me people won’t give you your due by begging them You will have to snatch it. #SubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/7xGq93GjyO— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020
August 18 is marked as Subhash Chandra Bose's death anniversary. Although it is still a mystery as to when and how he died. Many historians allege that he died after succumbing to injuries from a plane crash.
