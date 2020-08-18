'Freedom Is Not Given, But Taken': Kangana Ranaut As She Believes In Netaji's Ideology

Kangana Ranaut has been vocal about a lot of things lately on social media. Recently, she also shared her ideology on the death anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. Taking to her Twitter, the actor wrote how the right ideology resonates more with her and shared opinions on the same. Here's what this is about.

Kangana Ranaut shares Subhash Chandra Bose's quote on his death anniversary

On Kangana Ranaut's Twitter handle, a quote marking Subhash Chandra Bose's death anniversary was posted. The quote is one of the famous ones by the freedom fighter which says, "Freedom is not given, It is taken". Kangana also shared her political ideas saying how she belongs to the right ideology. In reference to Bose's quote, her experiences have taught that her that one's dues will not be given to them but has to be taken away by snatching it.

I do understand and appreciate what left stands for but that has never worked for me,I belong to right ideology and my experiences have taught me people won’t give you your due by begging them You will have to snatch it. #SubhashChandraBose pic.twitter.com/7xGq93GjyO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 18, 2020

August 18 is marked as Subhash Chandra Bose's death anniversary. Although it is still a mystery as to when and how he died. Many historians allege that he died after succumbing to injuries from a plane crash.

Here are some quotes by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose:

It is only on the basis of undiluted Nationalism and of perfect justice and impartiality that the Indian Army of Liberation can be built up

Men, money and materials cannot by themselves bring victory or freedom. We must have the motive-power that will inspire us to brave deeds and heroic exploits

It is our duty for our liberty with our own blood. The freedom that we shall win through our own sacrifice and exertions. We shall be able to persevere with our own strength

Never lose your faith in the destiny of India. There is no power on Earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free and, that too, soon

The secret of political bargaining is to look more strong than what you really are

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives

Give me blood and I will give you freedom

