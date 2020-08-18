Sai Pallavi's First On-screen Appearance Was In A Kangana Ranaut Film; Read More Trivia

Sai Pallavi is one of the most talented actors in the South movie industry. Having made her acting debut in many uncredited characters as a child artist, Sai Pallavi rose to fame with Alphonse Puthren’s Malayalam language romantic drama, Premam (2015). Here are some lesser-known facts about Sai Pallavi, that fans must be surprised to know about.

Sai Pallavi’s lesser-known facts

Sai Pallavi was a very timid and shy girl in her childhood. But, her personality transformed quickly after multiple appearances in front of the cameras.

Sai Pallavi had to persuade and try very hard to convince her mother in order for her to allow Sai to participate in the Dhee TV show, as her mother objected Sai Pallavi’s participation, as she was worried that it would affect her studies.

Sai Pallavi had revealed while having a candid chat with a leading daily, that she was never very confident about her looks and was always very concerned about the issues she had to face with her skin, especially acne.

Sai Pallavi made her first on-screen appearance opposite Kangana Ranaut as her friend in Dhaam Dhoom, and Premam was not her first time facing the camera.

Sai Pallavi has recently graduated in the field of medicine from Tbilisi, Georgia. The actor has also often mentioned during media interactions that her primary career choice would be a doctor and that in fact, she wanted to become a cardiologist.

Sai Pallavi first grabbed attention with a promo video of Dhee Jodi, that is a dance show for couples. After the show, Sai Pallavi was also roped in for Dhee 4.

Sai Pallavi has never actually been trained in the field of dance and has revealed during media interactions that she has learned how to dance by watching Madhuri Dixit Nene and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s dance videos.

Sai Pallavi initially did not even know that the superhit song Malare was picturised on her. The actor was overjoyed when she came to know about it.

When Alphonse approached Sai Pallavi for Premam, she initially thought that he was a stalker.

Sai Pallavi comes from the Badaga community in Kotagiri in Tamil Nadu. She is the first from the Badaga community to have achieved such great stardom.

