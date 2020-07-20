Kangana Ranaut Praises Deepika Padukone, Says ‘she Had Sense To Not Accept An Award’

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut went on to make some fiery revelations in an explosive interview with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Saturday. The actor claimed how some top industry personalities were responsible for causing mental distress to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and also narrated her personal experiences with nepotism in Bollywood. But Kangana praised actor Deepika Padukone during the interaction for the latter's decision of not accepting an award.

Kangana Ranaut praises Deepika Padukone

While lashing out at the 'nepotistic award shows', Kangana went on to praise Deepika wherein she said that at least the latter had the sense of not accepting an award for the film, Happy New Year. The Manikarnika actor added that how Deepika had not only refused to accept the award but also had accepted that Kangana's performance in the film Queen was more deserving of the award that year. Instead, the actor recalled during the interview that in 2019, Alia Bhatt had earned the Best Actress trophy for a "mediocre role" of 10 minutes in Zoya Akhtar's film Gully Boy.

The Panga actor pointed out how her portrayal of Rani Laxmi Bai in her directorial debut film Manikarnika was completely sidelined and did not qualify as worthy of recognition. Kangana added that similarly, Sushant's last onscreen venture Chhichhore, directed by Dangal fame Nitesh Tiwari, was also snubbed at the award show despite raking in more money and critical acclaim at the box office than a "mediocre film" like Gully Boy.

Kangana Ranaut lashed out at Alia Bhatt

In another segment of the sensational interview with Republic TV, Kangana also brought up an episode of a popular Bollywood chat show wherein Alia had seemingly mocked Sushant by feigning ignorance of his existence. The show had the Raazi actor ask "Sushant Singh Rajput, who?" when asked to rate fellow male actors on their acting skills. Moreover, Kangana lashed out at Alia for choosing to kill the late MS Dhoni actor in one of the frivolous games that the host had orchestrated for his show.

The Tanu Weds Manu actor had initiated the debate on nepotism in the film industry in the year 2016 when she faced unfair treatment and numerous threats. In her interview, she also revealed that Sushant was one of the few people who supported her and feels responsible for his tragic fate. Veteran actor Simi Grewal also lauded the actor for her honest and gutsy revelations on the industry.

