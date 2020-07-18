This Day That Year: Kangana Ranaut Turned Bollywood's PM And Talked About Her Cabinet

Bollywood has come to a complete standstill due to the ongoing pandemic and the situation seems to not have changed today as well. But this situation was completely different in 2019. On July 18 last year, Bollywood made several quirky, interesting and jaw-dropping headlines. Right from Kangana Ranaut becoming Bollywood’s PM to Vidya Balan showing her quirky style. Here are some of these interesting throwback stories from July 18, 2019.

Bollywood headlines from July 18, 2019

1. Kangana elects her cabinet as Bollywood’s PM

Back in 2019, Kangana Ranaut made an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote her film Judgemental Hai Kya? During a fun Q&A segment on the show, Kapil asked Kangana whom she would elect in her cabinet if she became Bollywood’s Prime Minister for a day? Kangana chose actor Kareena Kapoor Khan as her Home Minister and said that Bebo manages her personal and professional life quite well. Moving on, Kapil asked Kangana who would be the I&B Minister in her cabinet, to which Kangana instantly replied Karan Johar.

While explaining her choice, Kangana Ranaut said that Karan loves to gossip and his love form gossip also led him to start his own talk show. Last but not the least, Kangana Ranaut was asked who would be the Health Minister in her cabinet. The Queen actor replied that Salman Khan would be the chosen minister since he has maintained his health at the age of 53 and continues to perform his own stunts.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Vouches To 'return Padma Shri' If She Can't Prove Claims In Sushant's Case

2. Ajaz Khan got arrested

Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan made headlines back in 2019 when he was arrested for his objectionable Tik Tok video. In the video, Ajaz Khan’s remarks were considered objectionable since they could instigate violence on grounds of religion. He was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 18, 2020.

Mumbai Police: Actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested, a case was registered against him for creating/uploading videos with objectionable content promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, & creating hatred among public at large. pic.twitter.com/Xm4ND6XXmJ — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2019

3. Vidya Balan leaves social media in splits

Vidya Balan has never shied away from showing her quirky side to her fans and followers. The Paa actor took it up a notch when she posted this hilarious ‘Tak-Tuk video on Instagram. This video that was posted on July 18, 2020, showed Vidya Balan in a desi avatar lip-syncing to a man’s voice. Watch the hilarious video here.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Says Sushant's Death Was 'abetted', In Tell-all Interview To Arnab Goswami

4. Simi Garewal announced Rendezvous new edition

On July 18, 2019, Simi Garewal formally announced the new edition for her talk show, Rendezvous With Simi Garewal. In an interview with a media portal, she also revealed that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will be her first guests for this brand new edition. Even late actor Rishi Kapoor tweeted out about the show and congratulated her.

Amazing! So very happy Simi,you achieved this by your sheer hard work,dedication and perseverance. We need your show"Rendezvous"to air ASAP! pic.twitter.com/tVgbeExahK — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) February 24, 2017

Also read | Bhagyashree To Play Jayalalithaa's Mother In Kangana Ranaut Starrer 'Thalaivi'?

Also read | Nithya Menen On Comparisons With Kangana Ranaut’ 'Thalaivi': There Is No Problem With That

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.