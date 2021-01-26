Law Student Urges Supreme Court To Take Suo Moto Cognizance Of Farmer Rally Violence

Ashish Rai, a law student of Mumbai University, urged the Supreme Court to take suo moto cognizance of the insult to the national flag at the Red Fort by anti-farm law protesters. In the course of the farmers' tractor rally on Tuesday, some of them entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. In a letter addressed to CJI SA Bobde, Rai claimed that the rally was infiltrated by anti-social elements who damaged public property. Maintaining that the honour and dignity of the country has been hurt by the action by the protesters, he called upon the apex court to constitute a Special Investigation Committee to conduct a probe against the anti-social elements involved in the violence.

Violence during farmers' tractor rally

The Delhi Police had permitted farmers to take out the tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border covering 62 km, 60 km and 46 km respectively. Darshan Pal, Rajinder Singh, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Buta Singh Burjgil and Joginder Singh Ugraha were asked to coordinate with the police during the rally. Additionally, the Police mandated that a maximum of 5000 persons with 5000 tractors can participate in the Republic Day rally from noon to 5 pm.

However, the rally took a violent turn after groups of farmers broke police barricades at the Delhi border to enter the national capital before the allocated time. As per visuals, some of the protesters vandalised a DTC bus and drove tractors to deliberately run over the police personnel at ITO in central Delhi. In a clear violation of the conditions laid down by the police, farmers were seen carrying sticks and riding horses.

Thereafter, the anti-farm laws protesters entered the premises of the Red Fort and unfurled their own flags from its ramparts. In wake of the current situation, the internet services have been temporarily suspended in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, Nangloi and their adjoining areas till 11.59 pm on January 26. Speaking to the media, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava revealed that many police personnel have been injured owing to the farmers indulging in vandalism. He appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and return to the borders through the designated routes.

