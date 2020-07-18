Kangana Ranaut Speaks To Arnab: Questions Sushant Probe, Says ‘Powerful Not Summoned’

Kangana Ranaut in an exclusive interaction with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami opened up about conspiracy theories around Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. As per the autopsy report, the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging, however, many conspiracy theories surfaced on social media suspecting that he did not die by suicide.

In an explosive interview on 'Nation Wants To Know', Kangana on Friday called the ongoing interrogation by Mumbai Police a 'complete sham' after they failed to summon those who are being questioned in the public domain or the ones who (she alleges) pushed him into a depressed state of mind.

Kangana said, "I have no way of investigating this matter. I am not an official. I can only gather my common sense with whatever I see. Whatever I say and whatever I put out there is not my opinion... it's not something that I think about but it is for everyone in the public domain to see. and some people very conveniently ignore it."

With over 30 people being interrogated till now in Sushant Singh Rajput's case, Kangana said that the cops still haven't summoned the main 'powerful' people. Without mincing her words, Kangana said, 'What gives these people the license to say things like 'Your end is near' for artists? If they (hinting: Mahesh Bhatt) knew Sushant wasn't feeling well, why didn't they call his father and tell that your son is not well? Why did Rhea call Mahesh Bhatt? Who is he?"

Ranaut further said, "I was summoned, I told them to send someone to take my statement in Manali. I haven't received anything after that." In conclusion, Ranaut stressed that Mumbai Police should summon two big Bollywood producers — Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide

The actor died by suicide leaving the film industry and his fans devastated. His demise gave way to an intense discussion on mental health and depression and later, topics like nepotism, favoritism came under the spotlight again.

Former Union Cabinet Minister Dr. Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide. The letter states how 'big Bollywood names are trying to cover up the death'. Ishkaran, the advocate and political columnist, shared a video on his Twitter handle explaining why a CBI investigation was needed.

