NCB Gets Huge Shraddha Kapoor-CBD Oil Confession From Jaya Saha After Deepika-'Maal' Chats

Jaya Saha, the alleged 'kingpin' of the drug racket in Bollywood busted after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) probe into late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, has made some sensational confessions during interrogation. As per sources, Jaya has revealed, in the two days of grilling by the NCB, that she would procure CBD oil - contraband in India - for actor Shraddha Kapoor. She also admitted to ordering the CBD oil for Sushant, Rhea Chakraborty, film producer Madhu Mantena as well as for herself, sources confirmed.

Jaya likely to be arrested by NCB: Sources

NCB also quizzed Jaya Saha about her chat with actor Namrata Shirodkar, possibly the actor 'N' from her chats accessed by the agency, but has reportedly feigned ignorance about it. She has, until now, denied any contact with a drug peddler who would supply the banned drugs to her. Based on her confessions, as per sources, the CBD oil was ordered online.

Jaya Saha will be interrogated for the third day at the NCB office in Mumbai on Wednesday. The other name that has emerged in her chats with Bollywood actors is that of actor Deepika Padukone. Jaya is also likely to be arrested by the NCB on grounds of the incriminating evidence of procurement and supply of drugs, which is illegal as per the NDPS Act.

Notably, in connection with the narcotics angle in Sushant's death, Jaya Saha's name had also surfaced in some text messages with Rhea Chakraborty in which a discussion about putting "four drops" of some substance in somebody's drink had taken place. The message, allegedly sent in late 2019 reads, “Use 4 drops in tea, let him sip it …. Give it 30-40 mins to kick in”. It was later found that the duo was discussing banned drug-- CBD Oil.

Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, and Sushant’s staff Dipesh Sawant, Samuel Miranda have been arrested by the NCB for their alleged involvement in a drug cartel. The agency is also probing the 2019 video where Deepika Padukone and numerous other stars’ are seen partying, after SAD leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa registered a complaint with the NCB. Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and two others have had their judicial custody extended, and Rhea's lawyer has moved the Bombay High Court.

