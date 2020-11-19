'Never Easy To Say Bye': Kangana Ranaut Leaves Manali For Last Schedule Of 'Thalaivi'

Actress Kangana Ranaut who finally got over with the wedding festivities of her brother Aksht is all set to get back to her professional commitments. The actress who has been spending time on the hills with her parents is finally jetting off to Hyderabad to complete the final shooting schedule of her upcoming biopic Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut leaves for Hyderabad

The actress took to Twitter and shared a host of pictures as she is ready to bid adieu to the serene beauty of the mountains to complete her pending shooting schedule. The actress also expressed her sadness as she has a couple of projects in the pipeline, which might occupy her time and she will not be able to return to the mountains. At last, while concluding the post, the Manikarnika actress thanked the Himalayas for giving her shelter in the testing times.”

It’s never easy to say bye but time to say bye to my mountains, leaving for last schedule of Thalaivi to Hyderabad, post that cos of back to back filming commitments might not be back in Manali anytime soon but thank you Himalayas for giving me shelter in testing times ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KNGKh8QmWB — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

As soon as Kangana shared the post, one of the users commented and wrote that November 19 marks the birth anniversary of Rani of Jhansi to which the actress was quick enough to reply and wrote, “Not sure about it, ancient Indians didn’t follow the Christian calendar, the problem with our history is that it’s so warped by congress that hard to trust anything added later, also for LaxmiBai birthday to land on the same day as Indira Gandhi seems like one more manipulative strategy.”

Today is Rani Jhansi's birthday, 19 Nov 1828. Happy Birthday to the Great Queen. — Dus Numbri (@TweetStreet5) November 19, 2020

Not sure about it, ancient Indians didn’t follow Christian calendar, problem with our history is that it’s so warped by congress that hard to trust anything added later,also for LaxmiBai birthday to land on the same day as Indira Gandhi seems like one more manipulative strategy. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 19, 2020

Earlier, the actress who returns to her hometown Manali after wrapping up her brother Aksht’s wedding in Udaipur, hared sun-kissed pictures while describing the cold weather of Manali. While captioning the post, she revealed that the morning temperature was recorded to be minus two degrees. Kangana enjoyed the warm rays of the sun as she glowed in the selfies.

The actress will be seen as the late political stalwart J Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. The film also stars Arvind Swami and is helmed by AL Vijay. As per a report in Mid-Day, Kangana will be filming for the remaining portions including a crowd scene till December 10. This was confirmed by producer Shailesh R Singh to the national daily. Besides this, she also has Sarvesh Mewara's Tejas where she plays a fighter pilot. Not just this, she will be seen in the action flick, Dhaakad

