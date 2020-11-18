Kangana Ranaut, sister summoned again by Mumbai Police over FIR, asked to appear next week

The Mumbai Police issued third summons to Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel in the case of allegedly making inflammatory statements and inciting communal hatred. The duo had failed to appear as the previous two summons, informing the police that they could come to Mumbai only after November 15. The Bandra Police has asked the actor to appear for questioning on November 23, while Rangoli has been asked to appear a day later.

Kangana, Rangoli issued summons in case

The Mumbai Police had earlier issued summons to Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel on November 3 and asked them to appear on November 10. The first summons was issued on October 21, after which the actor’s lawyer had informed the police about them being busy due to family commitments.

FIR against Kangana, Rangoli

Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer Munawwar Ali Sayyed had registed a complaint against the sister duo over their alleged tweets and statements last month.

Sayyed alleged that Kangana Ranaut had been defaming Bollywood for the past two months by calling it a “hub of nepotism”, “favouritism” etc through their tweets and television interviews. He also alleged, "Her sister, too, has made objectionable comments on social media to spread communal tension between two religious groups.”

Bandra metropolitan magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule noted that prima facie "cognisable offence" has been committed by the accused and orderd the police to investigate the complaint and record their statements.

The Bandra police then registered a First Information Report against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel under IPC sections 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc), 295-A (deliberate acts hurting religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition), 34 (common intention).

Kangana Ranaut has been locked in a fierce standoff with the Maharashtra government and the Shiv Sena, with the most significant flashpoint being the BMC destroying parts of her office allegedly at less than a day's notice in a matter over which Kangana has sought reimbursement for damages.

