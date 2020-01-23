Kangana Ranaut has been on a promotional spree for her upcoming movie Panga. The trailer of the movie was released a few weeks ago and is being immensely hailed by fans. A few hours ago, a new song from the film titled Bibby song was released by Saregama Music on their YouTube page. Kangana too announced the release of the song on her Instagram. Take a look at the song here-

Kangana Ranaut releases a new song from the film 'Panga' titled Bibby song

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram to share this post where we can see the title of the song Bibby song. She captioned the picture by writing “Madame, you can be very fantastic! #Bibby song out now!” In this video song, we can see Kangana in the role of a mother at the start. At the start of this one-minute song, Kananga’s on-screen son tell her about keto diet after which the song starts.

In this song, she is seen practising while her kid and her husband accompany her to her practice. At the start of the song, we can see her unhappy and sad but by the end of the video, Kangana is seen enjoying her practice. The lyrics of the song are hilariously matching the situation Kananga’s role is going through and also makes the listeners have a little laugh. Take a look at the song here.

This song is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy, whereas the vocals are sung by Annu Kapoor & Sherry. The lyrics of the song are penned by Javed Akhtar. In the film, Kangana will be seen in the role of a mother who has an ambition of playing kabaddi and how she fulfils her dream of becoming a kabaddi player.

In this movie, we will see Kangana Ranaut as Jaya Nigam who was the captain of the Indian Kabaddi Team. Later, she gets married and works in the Indian Railways. The movie will show the story of how she rediscovers the professional player within herself. The movie is directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and is set to release on January 24, 2020.

(Image courtesy: Kangana Ranaut Instagram)

