Nirbhaya's Mother Backs Kangana Ranaut Lashing Out At Indira Jaising's 'forgive' Appeal

General News

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi said, "I agree with Kangana Ranaut's statement. I am glad she has reacted to this disgusting remark by Indira Jaising."

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nirbhaya

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut during 'Panga' promotions lost her cool at senior lawyer Indira Jaising's proposturous appeal over Nirbhaya rapists to be "forgiven". Ranaut said that she should be kept in jail with the convicts for four days, and continued in that vein. Reacting to Kangana's statement, Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi spoke to the news agency ANI and backed Ranaut's statement.

Kangana Ranaut slams Indira Jaising for "forgive like Sonia" appeal over Nirbhaya rapists

Asha Devi said, "I agree with Kangana Ranaut's statement. I am glad she has reacted to this disgusting remark by Indira Jaising. I am a mother and all I want is justice for my daughter who passed away 7 years back. People like Indira Jaising run 'human rights' business and only support the culprits."

Singer Neha Bhasin too reacted on Indira Jaising's statement and wrote on her Twitter handle: "What a shameful statement to make. Identify with the pain? Really? How ?"

Doesn't she feel ashamed?: Nirbhaya's mom on Indira Jaising's 'forgive like Sonia' remark

Expressing her distress the actor said: "People who can commit such heinous crimes like rape are not minors first of all...such people should be hanged." Kangana sympathized with Nirabhaya's parents and expressed her unhappiness at the delay in the execution of the death penalty. "It has been years since the parents had to go through such a hard phase of life, juggling between the high court and Supreme Court," she said. Kangana is of the view that convicts should be not be hanged privately as it does not provide the kind of example a public hanging does for society. She said, "These rapists should be hanged till death at the crossroads for everyone to see." 

Nirbhaya's rapists are to be hanged at 6 am on Feb 1.

Nirbhaya's father slams Indira Jaising's 'forgive like Sonia' shocker, calls it brainless

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

(With agency inputs)

