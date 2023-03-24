Kangana Ranaut Remembers Pradeep Sarkar, Shares Video Of Meeting For Noti Binodini Biopic

Bollywood director Pradeep Sarkar died in the wee hours of Friday. Following his demise, actress Kangana Ranaut remembered the filmmaker and shared a video of her last meal with Sarkar on social media. Sarkar was supposed to helm Kangana starrer Noti Binodini biopic.

Sharing the video, Kangana said that she met with the late director for the prep for their upcoming film Noti Binodini. The film was announced in 2022. The Queen actress captioned the video, "Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame… Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai… My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news." Besides the video, Kangana posted a photo of the late filmmaker and wrote, "Dada" with a broken heart emoji.

Last meal I had with Pradeep dada, he knew I love Bengali food, this was during Noti Binodini prep meet, that’s his hand in the first frame…

Such a terrible news, we were to meet as soon I got to Mumbai…

My heart is sinking and I won’t be able to cope with this shocking news. pic.twitter.com/qkWUvl0QiX — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 24, 2023

Kangana Ranaut's role in Pradeep Sarkar directorial

Kangana Ranaut was supposed to start shooting for the film Noti Binodini with Pradeep Sarkar after wrapping up her directorial Emergency. The Tanu Weds Manu actress will play the role of Noti Binodini, who was the first South Asian theatre actress to write an autobiography. While working on this film, Kangana expressed her happiness and said that she was a big fan of Sarkar and that she was grateful for the opportunity to work with him.

Pradeep Sarkar's untimely death

Late director Pradeep Sarkar, who was well-known for Parineeta, Mardaani and other films, died at the age of 67. His mortal remains will be cremated at the Santacruz Hindu Crematorium.