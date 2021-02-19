Kangana Ranaut Replies To Ex-MP Min, Says 'one To Refuse Item Numbers, Big Hero Films'

Kangana Ranaut on Friday took to her Twitter handle to slam a former Madhya Pradesh minister Sukhdev Panse who allegedly called the actor 'nachne gaane waali'. Clarifying her stance on the remark made by the Multai MLA, Kangana said, "I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers." [sic]

Whoever this fool is does he know I am no Deepika Katrina or Alia.... I am the only one who refused to do item numbers, refused to do big hero ( Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake ass I break bones. https://t.co/6mBxxfVL1e — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 19, 2021

She further wrote, "I refused to do big hero (Khan /Kumar) films which made entire Bullywoodiya gang men +women against me. I am a Rajput woman I don’t shake a** I break bones." [sic]

This is not the first time a member from Congress party has attacked the actor. Police in Madhya Pradesh's Betul district last week sprayed water on Congress workers who were protesting against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut near a venue where she is shooting for a film. Police had deployed heavy security in Sarni area after local Congress leaders threatened two days ago that they would not allow Ranaut to shoot if she did not apologize, by Friday evening, over her tweets against the farmers protesting at Delhi borders.

Kangana Ranaut in response shared a video where she claims to have changed the car and come via a longer route because of the protests. The "chronicles of an opinionated woman," she wrote with the video.

This evening congress workers outside my shoot location, for now police have dispersed them and I had to change my car and come via longer route .... chronicles of an opinionated woman. pic.twitter.com/aqPbasnfQW — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 12, 2021

Over 100 protesters gathered near gate numbers 2 and 4 of the coal handling plant of a power station, near where the shooting of the film Dhaakad is going on, on Friday evening. Protesters were dispersed by using water jets from fire brigade vehicles, said Sarni City Superintendent of Police Abhay Ram Choudhary.

The Congress leaders alleged that Ranaut had maligned farmers who are protesting against the Centre's new agri laws. Twitter had deleted some of Ranaut's controversial tweets on the ongoing protests. On Thursday, home minister Mishra had said the BJP government in the state will ensure that "behan-beti" (sister-daughter) Kangana" faced no problem while shooting.

