Kangana Ranaut Is 'enchanted' As She Visits Jagannath Temple, Says 'almost Shivering'

Kangana Ranaut visited the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, Odisha, on Friday morning and shared many glimpses from her visit. Kangana was 'enchanted' as she went for the 6 am Darshan. In her tweet, she wrote, "Pulsating with the energy of his heart chakra whole place has a healing and soothing sweetness to it, enchanted." She then went on to pen her thoughts about Lord Krishna.

Kangana tweeted, "We always see Krishna with Radha or Rukmani (Laxmi) but in Puri Jagannath, Lord Krishna is placed with his siblings, Balrama n Subhadra (Arjun’s wife, Abhimanyu’s mom)." She mentioned that Krishna not only loved humans but also loved animals. She continued that when he played the flute; animals, reptilians, and all came hypnotised and "drooled" over him. More so, he famously made love with his eyes wherever they fell, she wrote. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actor penned her 'analogy' and tweeted that he wanted to leave his heart for those he missed, separated by thousands of years but joined by a heart.

In another tweet, Ranaut remarked that she was so excited and that she was almost shivering with excitement before her 6 am Darshan. She also wondered how she will spend this night as it seems like a yug for her. As soon as Kangana Ranaut's tweets were up on the micro-blogging platform, netizens rushed to drop their comments. A user wrote, "You’re looking very beautiful Kangana. Just see that glow & adorable smile on your face. May Lord Krishna always bless you."

On the work front, Kangana is gearing up for her upcoming movie, Dhaakad, alongside Arjun Rampal. She shared a series of BTS pictures and videos from the sets of the movie and lauded her team for the action sequences at the coal mines. She also posted a rehearsal video of the scene from the film and hailed the passion and commitment that artists express. Director Razneesh Razy Ghai has co-written the film with Chintan Gandhi and Rinish Ravindra, and Ritesh Shah has written the screenplay. It was on January 19 when Rampal shared his first look poster from the movie. In the upcomer, he will be seen playing the role of Rudraveer.

