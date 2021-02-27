Kangana Ranaut Reveals Her Character Name In 'Tejas', Says, 'Had An Instant Smile'

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday revealed the name of her character in her upcoming film Tejas — Tejas Gill. "Playing a Sikh soldier in Tejas, I never knew until I read my character full name on my uniform today," she wrote.

"Had an instant smile on my face, our longings and love has a way of manifesting, the universe speaks to us in more ways than we understand," she added and shared a picture of her uniform.

The first look of Tejas had been announced with fanfare in February this year. Earlier, in August, the Manikarnika actress shared that she will be kickstarting the shoot of the film in December. She had then expressed her pride in being a part of the 'exhilarating story' being directed by Sarvesh Mewar. Tejas revolves around a woman fighter pilot in the Indian Air Force

Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role in the film. It was in 2016 when IAF allowed their women officers to join combat roles by inducting three fighter pilots: Flight Lieutenants Bhawana Kanth, Avani Chaturvedi, and Mohana Singh. Tejas is inspired by this landmark event.

Kangana Ranaut shared her delight on receiving a note from RSVP production house, the banner that is producing the Tejas. In the note, the team had extended a ‘warm welcome’ to the actor, hoping to witness her ‘exuberance’, ‘eagerly looking forward to create enthralling experiences and beautiful memories.’ Along with the note, there was a bouquet too

The Tanu Weds Manu star shared that it was 'beginning of a new journey’. She stated that she would soon be shooting for the look test and that the movie was going on floors in the ‘birthday month' (Kangana's birthday is on March 23).

