Kangana Ranaut Says 'Getting Threat Calls' After BMC Demolishes Office Property In Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday evening took to her Twitter handle to highlight that 'everything was destroyed' after Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal corporation (BMC) demolished her office property in Mumbai on Wednesday. She wrote, "My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights."

She further revealed that she is getting threat calls. She wrote, "And now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well, I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right." [sic] The BMC began demolishing the Queen actor’s office in Mumbai on Wednesday while she was still en route to the city from Chandigarh. BMC workers armed with jackhammers, demolition tools started to bring down a portion of Kangana's office with the help of a JCB machine. The workers broke into her office premises and began the demolition proceedings inside as well.

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless 🙂 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Meanwhile, in a shocking development, sources report that the BMC has sought permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's Residence at Khar on Wednesday. The civic body has approached the concerned civil court for the same, say sources.

Anupam Kher, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi support Kangana after BMC demolishes office in Mumbai

Kangana lashes out at CM Thackeray

Reacting to the demolition, Ranaut issued her first statement saying, "Uddhav Thackeray, do you think you have taken revenge by colluding with film mafia and demolishing my house? Today my home is broken, tomorrow your ego will break. This is the wheel of time, it never remains constant. You have done a great favour on me, as I understand what those Kashmir Pandits went through."

"I vow that I will make a movie not only on Ayodhya but also on Kashmir. I will awaken the citizens as I knew this will happen to us. Uddhav Thackeray, it is good that this cruelty happened to me as it signifies something. Jai Hind! Jai Maharashtra!"

Bollywood celebrities slam BMC over Kangana's Office Demolition in Mumbai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.