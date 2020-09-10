Kangana Ranaut Says 'must Never Succumb To Bullies'; Interprets Sena-Congress 'milavat'

Amid increasing heat between Kangana Ranaut and Maharashtra’s ruling Shiv Sena, the actor has launched yet another scathing attack at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, terming it as a ‘Milavati Sarkar,’ or hotchpotch government.

In a series of tweets, Kangana lashed out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of ‘selling’ Shiv Sena’s ideology for power, by forming an alliance with its (earlier) opponent Congress. She further said that referring to the BMC ‘goons’ as the civic body is an insult to the Constitution.

“The ideology on which Balasaheb Thackeray built the Shiv Sena, his son Uddhav Thackeray sold the same ideology for power and made Sonia Sena out of it. Don't call the goons who broke my house behind me a civic body, don't insult the Constitution so much,” the actress tweeted.

She went on to say that Shiv Sena ‘shamelessly’ formed a ‘milavat sarkar’ after losing elections, and turned his party into “Sonia Sena”.

Because of these petty crimes that they do @Dev_Fadnavis ji must have suggested that BJP does alliance with them, one must never succumb to bullies, after loosing elections ShivSena shamelessly made milavat sarkar and turned in to Sonia Sena. https://t.co/1LluCIaWib — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 10, 2020

Kangana also stated that CM Uddhav Thackeray attempted to ‘suppress her voice’ by demolishing her Mumbai office, but challenged him that millions of people would ‘echo her voice’ and he will be unable to ‘suppress’ them all.

“Your father's good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect on your own. You can shut my mouth, but my voice will echo in a hundred million after me, how many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you suppress? For how long will you run away from the truth? You are nothing but a sample of ancestry,” she said in a subsequent tweet.

Following the demolition of her office in Pali Hill on Wednesday, Kangana had called out Thackeray in a video message stating, "Today you have demolished my house, tomorrow your arrogance will be demolished."

BMC razes 'majority of alterations' at Kangana's office

The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC on Wednesday pulled down "most of" the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra office of Kangana Ranaut by the time the Bombay High Court ordered a stay on the process. According to a civic official, the demolition at Ranaut's Pali Hill office started around 11 am and continued for the next one-and-a-half hours, till the high court passed the order.

Pulling up Mumbai's civic body - BMC for its partial demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's office, the Bombay HC, said that BMC's actions were not bonafide, smacking of 'malafide'. The court stayed the demolition and asked it to reply to the petitioner by 3:00 PM on Thursday.

On Tuesday morning, the BMC had issued a stop-work notice to the "ongoing renovation and finishing work" of Ranaut's office on Nargis Dutt Road. On Wednesday morning, the civic body posted another notice outside her bungalow, informing her about the action it would be taking.

