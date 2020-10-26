Kangana Ranaut calls CM Uddhav 'worst product of nepotism' over his 'namak haram' comment

Kangana Ranaut fired a blistering response to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s barbs at the actor during Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra address. After condemning his ‘Ganja fields in your state’, she also hit back at the politician for calling her ‘namak haraam’ (one who bit the hand that feeds). The Queen star called Thackeray the ‘worst product of nepotism’ and that she was not ‘drunk' on her father's 'power' like him.

Hinting at Kangana’s ‘Mumbai is Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ comment, Uddhav Thackeray during his address to Shiv Sena followers on Sunday was quoted as saying, "Those who don’t even get proper food in their state, come here, make money and then become namak-haram by comparing Mumbai with POK & defame the state, its leaders and the police department. We all are proud of Mumbai police".

Responding to the statements, Kangana referred to the cuss word used for her by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and that the CM had now used the word 'namak haraam' for her. She wrote, "He is claiming I won’t get food in my state if Mumbai does not give me shelter."

Writing ‘Shame on you’, she highlighted that she was the ‘age’ of his son, Maharashtra MLA-Minister Aditya Thackeray, and asked if it was a way to talk to a 'self made single woman'.

Calling Uddhav Thackeray the ‘worst product of nepotism,’ Kangana also tweeted that she was ‘not drunk on my father’s power and wealth’ referring to his political venture, courtesy his father, Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

She also wrote that if she ‘wanted to be a nepotism product’, she’d have remained in Himachal Pradesh, I could have stayed back in Himachal as she hailed from a ‘renowned family’. The actor stated that she had her ‘self respect and self worth’, so she didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours.

Chief Minister I am not drunk on my father’s power and wealth like you, if I wanted to be a nepotism product I could have stayed back in Himachal, I hail from a renowned family, I didn’t want to live off on their wealth and favours, some people have self respect and self worth. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Moments ago, she had slammed Thackeray for his ‘Ganja fields were in your state’ statement. She highlighted how Himachal Pradesh was known for its spirituality, fertile land, ‘zero crime’ and more.

You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh.. cont — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

I am overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM so there is a typo in first tweet, it should be no crime in Himachal, yes clarifying again we don’t have poor or very rich people or any crimes in Himachal, it’s a spiritual place with very innocent and kind people.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Just how beauty of Himalayas belongs to every Indian, opportunities that Mumbai offers too belongs to each one of us, both are my homes, Uddhav Thackeray don’t you dare to snatch our democratic rights and divide us, your filthy speeches are a vulgar display of your incompetence.. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

Kangana’s row with Shiv Sena

Kangana had made the ‘Pakistan-occupied Kashmir’ analogy to Mumbai when Raut had threatened her not to return to Mumbai amid her sensational attack at Mumbai Police over the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Raut had then got flak for using the word that Kangana brought up on Monday. As Kangana then announced, to make a point, that she was going to return to Mumbai, the Sena’ led municipal body Shiv Sena razed a portion of her office.

Kangana has sought Rs 2 crore compensation from the BMC over the ‘illegal demolition’, in the Bombay High Court, a matter still underway. Be it being booked on charges of sedition, or the witch-hunt against Republic Media Network, the actor has been relentless in her attack on Shiv Sena and CM Uddhav.

